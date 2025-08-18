Obi calls on Nigerians to collect PVCs ahead of 2027 polls

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to prioritize registering and collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as the nation prepares for the 2027 general election. He emphasized that the PVC remains the most powerful instrument for ending bad governance, fighting corruption, and strengthening democracy.

In a statement released on Monday and titled “PVC is the Bridge to a New Nigeria”, Obi underscored the importance of active civic participation while cautioning citizens against selling their votes to corrupt politicians.

“Today, I want to plead with every Nigerian, young and old, to heed this call to action. The future of our dear nation is in your hands. The greatest strength of democracy is in the voter’s card,” he declared.

The former Anambra governor described the PVC as “the voice of the voiceless, the shield of the weak, and the weapon of the poor for a better life, against injustice and bad leadership.” He urged Nigerians to “get organised and make election rigging difficult. Go out, register, collect your PVC, and hold it firmly as your bridge to a new Nigeria.”

Obi strongly cautioned against the practice of vote-selling, stressing that such actions only empower corrupt politicians to loot public resources.

“Let us know this: those who buy votes are not offering you charity; they only invest in their own corruption. They buy votes so that they can buy their way into our treasury to steal public money. When they get into that office, they will loot the funds that should have been used to build schools, hospitals, or provide good jobs. Such people are not leaders, they are criminals in disguise. They are no better than killers, armed robbers, and kidnappers, because they commit the same crime of destruction,” Obi warned.

He further reminded voters of the long-term consequences of selling their votes:

“To those who sell their votes, you are not just selling an election, you are selling the very opportunities that would have lifted you and your family out of poverty. You are selling the schools that your children should have attended, the hospitals that should save your loved ones, and the jobs that would have given you dignity and a better life,” he said.

According to Obi, rescuing Nigeria’s democracy requires individual responsibility through the ballot box.

“Our democracy is at stake. That is why I urge every eligible Nigerian to register, collect, and safeguard your PVC, and when the time comes, use it wisely. Vote for leaders of competence, character, capacity, and compassion. Leaders who will put you first. Do not be intimidated, do not be deceived, and do not be bought,” he stated.

He concluded by stressing that true power lies with the people, not with corrupt politicians “who trade our future for their selfish gain.”

Obi’s renewed appeal for voter participation follows a series of by-elections held across several states over the weekend.