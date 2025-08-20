Amir Khan to stage landmark independence day boxing event in Lagos

Lagos is set to host its first-ever world-class professional boxing showcase as former world champion Amir Khan brings a high-profile fight night to Nigeria on October 1, coinciding with the country’s 65th Independence Day celebrations.

Khan, who has shifted from the ring to promotions, has joined forces with Dr. Ezekiel Adamu’s Balmoral Group Promotions to deliver the historic event, tagged Chaos In The Ring. The card will be broadcast globally on DAZN, spotlighting both African fighters and established international names.

“This is about inspiring a new generation and showcasing the heart and skill of Nigerian fighters alongside international stars,” Khan said. “I’m thrilled to bring world-class boxing and the world’s eyes onto Nigeria for the first time. Lagos is ready to shine.”

Main Event and Headliners

The headline bout features a cruiserweight clash between American knockout artist Brandon Glanton (20-3, 17 KOs) and Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding (30-3, 18 KOs).

Fielding, a former WBA super-middleweight champion, is returning after a three-year layoff. Having previously fought Canelo Álvarez, Callum Smith, and John Ryder, he says he is entering Lagos with renewed hunger.

“I’m back with fire,” Fielding declared. “Beating Glanton in Lagos will show everyone I’m ready for a world title shot. The cruiserweight division is wide open and I’m coming for it all.”

Glanton, however, insists he has other plans. “I’m coming to Lagos to settle the score with Rocky Fielding,” he said. “Our styles guarantee fireworks, and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the cruiserweight division.”

A Stacked Undercard

The undercard boasts a mix of African and international talent:

Richard Commey (30-5-1, 27 KOs) , Ghana’s former IBF lightweight world champion, takes on rising Kazakh prospect Ray Seitzhanov (13-1, 9 KOs) .

, Ghana’s former IBF lightweight world champion, takes on rising Kazakh prospect . Dan Azeez (21-2-1, 13 KOs) , Britain’s former British, Commonwealth, and European champion, makes his long-awaited Nigerian debut. “Fighting in Nigeria on Independence Day is a dream come true,” Azeez said. “This is for my heritage, my people, and my pride. I’m ready to honor Nigeria with every punch I throw.”

, Britain’s former British, Commonwealth, and European champion, makes his long-awaited Nigerian debut. “Fighting in Nigeria on Independence Day is a dream come true,” Azeez said. “This is for my heritage, my people, and my pride. I’m ready to honor Nigeria with every punch I throw.” Ghanaian knockout sensation Elvis “The Soldier” Ahorgah (14-4, 13 KOs) joins the lineup.

joins the lineup. Nigeria’s unbeaten Basit Adebayo (9-0, 4 KOs) battles Tanzania’s Tony Rashid (17-4-3, 11 KOs) for the WBO Africa title .

battles Tanzania’s for the . In a clash of unbeatens, Kerem Ozman (5-0) meets Tosin Osaigbovo (12-0, 8 KOs) .

meets . Nigerian knockout artist Yusuf Adeniji (12-0, 10 KOs) also returns to extend his winning streak.

Beyond the Ring

For promoter Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, the Lagos showpiece is about more than sport.

“This historic fight night marks a monumental moment for African boxing,” he said. “We’re proud to showcase Nigeria’s immense talent and passion to the world, celebrating our heritage on a global stage.”

Nigeria has a rich boxing tradition, producing Olympic champions and fierce contenders, yet the country has never staged a card of this scale. Khan believes the time is right.

“This is not just about one night,” Khan explained. “It’s about building a platform so that African fighters have the chance to shine on the biggest stage. Nigeria is ready, and this will be the beginning of something very special.”

With Independence Day celebrations as the backdrop, Chaos In The Ring promises to be both a sporting spectacle and a cultural showcase, positioning Lagos among the world’s great boxing cities.