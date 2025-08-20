TesGlam embarks on guinness world record makeup marathon

Lagos has become the stage for a bold new Guinness World Record attempt as Nigerian celebrity makeup artist Theresa Emegwara, widely known as TesGlam, pushes to set the record for the longest continuous makeup session. The six-day challenge, officially titled #Glam4-144, began on Thursday, August 14, at POP Landmark, and aims to clock 144 hours of nonstop artistry.

The feat seeks to surpass the standing record of 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds, achieved in April 2024 by Ghana’s Akosua Mantey Roselyn. For TesGlam, however, the marathon is about more than record books.

A Cultural Moment in Motion

The launch of the challenge drew immediate attention, including a visit from the CEO of Landmark Group Africa, who lent early logistical and moral support. Reflecting on her mission, TesGlam emphasized:

“This attempt is more than just about setting a record; it’s about pushing boundaries, inspiring a generation, and showcasing the immense talent within Nigeria’s creative economy.”

Public excitement has been building steadily. On Day 2, outspoken social commentator VeryDarkMan unexpectedly dropped by after leaving a nearby hotel, staying to watch TesGlam at work. His surprise appearance drew more spectators and added to the growing buzz around the marathon.

Day 3 will bring another highlight with “Get Fit at TesGlam,” a high-energy fitness festival at the venue. The free event will feature top fitness influencers, including Slim (salsa), Ceejay (dance), Sandra (Zumba), TL Funky Fitness (dance), Kemen Fitness (Tabata), Maje Ayida (HIIT), Rhema (stretch and mobility), and iconic dance queen Kaffy. Together, they will merge movement and music with the spectacle of TesGlam’s endurance artistry.

Partnerships and Pride

One of Nigeria’s most respected beauty brands, House of Tara, is powering the record bid by supplying all makeup products for the six-day challenge. Its Managing Director, Rosemary Layode, praised the effort as “a powerful show of passion and resilience.”

TesGlam, in turn, credited the brand’s backing for boosting her resolve to keep pushing through the physically demanding process.

The event is being hailed as a cultural milestone, adding to Nigeria’s growing Guinness World Record legacy, which includes Hilda Baci’s viral cooking marathon and Tunde Onakoya’s celebrated chess endurance feat.

More Than a Record

For TesGlam, this record attempt symbolizes resilience and ambition as much as artistry. She reiterated her mission in her own words:

If she maintains her pace, TesGlam will reach her target of 144 hours—a full six days of uninterrupted makeup application.

“With passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication, dreams, no matter how ambitious, can indeed become a reality.”