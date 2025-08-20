Uganda set to roll out first infant-safe malaria medicine

A major step forward in the global fight against malaria has been achieved, as Swiss health authorities approved the first antimalarial treatment specifically designed for infants. The medicine, marketed as Coartem Baby or Riamet Baby, is tailored for newborns and children weighing less than five kilograms, a group previously excluded from standard treatment regimens.

In Uganda, malaria continues to pose a severe health challenge. The country recorded more than 12 million cases and nearly 16,000 deaths in 2023 alone, with doctors increasingly reporting cases among newborns. Many infants either contract the disease at birth (congenital malaria) or shortly afterward. Until now, medical practitioners were forced to improvise by adjusting dosages of drugs meant for older children, a practice that carried serious safety and effectiveness concerns.

“We are beginning to get children below six months coming in with malaria… treatment has been quite challenging,” explained Dr. Jane Nabakooza of the Uganda Malaria Control Program. “Most newborns weigh between 2.5 and 4.5 kg, so dosing was a key concern.”

The newly developed treatment combines two well-established antimalarial agents in carefully measured doses, ensuring accurate administration for infants. Experts also believe it will help curb the risk of drug resistance, a growing concern across Africa.

“This responds to a critical gap,” said Patience Akumu of the Roll Back Malaria Partnership. She confirmed that Uganda will be among the first eight African nations to introduce the medicine, alongside Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

With this approval, health officials are optimistic that the innovation could save thousands of young lives and significantly reduce infant mortality linked to malaria in high-burden regions.