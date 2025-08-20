China advances development of world’s first humanoid pregnancy robot

China is pushing the boundaries of medical technology with the creation of the world’s first humanoid pregnancy robot capable of carrying a fetus through the full gestational cycle using an artificial womb.

The groundbreaking initiative is spearheaded by Dr. Zhang Qifeng, a researcher at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Unlike neonatal incubators, which only support premature infants, this innovation is designed to simulate an entire pregnancy process — from conception to delivery.

According to researchers, the system integrates several advanced features, including an artificial womb filled with amniotic fluid, a nutrient supply delivered via a tube acting as an umbilical cord, and interactive mechanisms that allow the robot to mimic real pregnancy conditions.

Scientists point to earlier breakthroughs as evidence of feasibility. In 2017, a team at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia successfully sustained the growth of a premature lamb in an artificial womb for four weeks, demonstrating proof of concept.

A prototype of the humanoid pregnancy robot is expected to be unveiled within a year, with an estimated cost of less than 100,000 yuan (approximately USD 14,000). Meanwhile, authorities in Guangdong Province are reviewing potential ethical and legal implications of the technology.

If successful, experts say the innovation could revolutionize reproductive medicine and offer new solutions for couples facing infertility challenges.