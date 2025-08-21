Police arrest teenager over alleged murder of five-year-old cousin in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu State have apprehended two suspects in connection with the abduction and killing of a five-year-old boy, following a failed ransom plot. The arrests were made after intelligence reports linked the suspects to the disappearance of the child late last month.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the arrest of 18-year-old Obodoagu Wisdom, identified as the victim’s second cousin, along with his alleged accomplice, 24-year-old Sunday Michael, a security guard from Adamawa State’s Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area. Both were taken into custody on August 11 and 12, 2025, by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad.

Police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe said in a statement on Thursday that the child had been declared missing on July 26, 2025. Investigations revealed that the primary suspect, Wisdom, enlisted Michael to make ransom demands in order to conceal his identity.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. The prime suspect thereafter led operatives to the scene, where the victim’s body was exhumed in the presence of medical personnel, including a doctor, who certified the child dead,” Ndukwe stated.

The police further disclosed that the suspects initially demanded a ransom of ₦1 million from the child’s father. However, when the ransom was not paid, the victim was killed and buried in a bush near the family’s residence in Okinitor, Amankwo Ngwo, Udi LGA.