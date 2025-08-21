Uganda rejects U.S. deportation deal

Ugandan authorities have dismissed claims that the country entered into an agreement with Washington to receive migrants deported from the United States, stressing that Kampala neither has the infrastructure nor the resources to support such an arrangement.

A senior government official, speaking to Anadolu Agency, said there was no record of any deal with the U.S., contradicting media reports that cited internal American documents linking Uganda and Honduras to new deportation partnerships.

“To the best of my knowledge, we have not reached such an agreement,” the minister said. “We do not have the capacity to accommodate such foreign deportees from the United States in Uganda.”

The reported arrangement would have allowed Washington to transfer asylum seekers and undocumented migrants to third countries deemed capable of handling their cases under U.S. immigration law. The proposal was linked to former President Donald Trump’s wider push to expand deportations and curb irregular migration into the United States.

Although Uganda has refuted involvement, the U.S. has already secured deportation deals with South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini. In July, Washington deported 13 migrants—described by American authorities as dangerous criminals—to South Sudan and Eswatini under those agreements.

Human rights organizations have strongly criticized such practices, warning that deported migrants risk being relocated to countries where they could face persecution, abuse, or insufficient protection.