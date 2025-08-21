U.S. Embassy suspends visa processing in Zimbabwe

The United States has temporarily halted the processing of most visas in Zimbabwe, citing unresolved issues with the government in Harare. The suspension, which began on August 7, excludes most diplomatic and official visas but affects routine categories such as student and visitor applications.

In a post on X, the U.S. Embassy in Harare confirmed the development.

“We have paused routine visa services in Harare while we address concerns with the Government of Zimbabwe,” the statement read. The mission clarified, however, that the action “was not a travel ban” and that already-issued visas remain valid.

Zimbabwean authorities have not issued an immediate response to the announcement.

Background to the Suspension

According to the U.S. State Department, the pause is part of wider adjustments in American visa policy across Africa. The Trump administration has tightened entry requirements for several African nations, often citing overstaying and misuse of visas.

In 2023, Zimbabwe recorded a visa overstay rate of 10.57%, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Recently, Washington introduced additional restrictions, including requiring applicants from Zambia and Malawi to post bonds of up to $15,000 for certain visitor visas. Visa processing has also been suspended in Niger.

Impact on Families and Students

The decision has disrupted travel plans for many Zimbabweans, particularly students preparing to study abroad.

Harare resident Angella Chirombo said her 18-year-old son, who won a scholarship to attend Michigan State University, has been unable to obtain a visa.

“He was supposed to be in school already. I paid for everything else and was waiting for the visa so I could buy tickets,” she told Reuters.

She explained that while some families were considering applying at other U.S. embassies in the region, financial constraints made this difficult.

“Now they are saying we can go to Zambia and Namibia. I don’t even have money right now and I don’t know where to get this money. There are so many students that have been affected.”

What’s Next?

The embassy has not provided a timeline for when services will resume. Until then, applicants in Zimbabwe may need to seek interviews in neighboring countries—an option many say is unaffordable.