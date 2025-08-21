Cameroon opposition seeks court ruling against Paul Biya’s re-election

President Paul Biya, 92, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982 and is set to pursue an eighth term in the October elections, faces a major legal challenge to his candidacy.

Akere Tabeng Muna, a senior opposition figure and former president of the Bar Association, has lodged a petition with the Constitutional Council, arguing that Biya is constitutionally unfit to contest under Article 118 of the electoral code. The filing cites the president’s advanced age, frequent health-related absences, and alleged reliance on close aides as evidence of incapacity.

Muna stressed that his challenge was not politically motivated but intended to uphold constitutional standards.

“This is not a political attack but a legal imperative to uphold the state of law,” he said.

The Council is scheduled to deliver its ruling on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé.

Concerns Over Electoral Fairness

The petition comes at a time when Cameroon’s electoral process is already under scrutiny. Last week, the Constitutional Council confirmed the exclusion of Biya’s main challenger, Maurice Kamto, from the ballot—a decision widely criticized as undermining credibility.

Human Rights Watch condemned Kamto’s disqualification, while security forces used tear gas to disperse protests by his supporters in the capital.

A Contested Legacy

Biya is among the world’s longest-serving and oldest leaders, having held power for over four decades. Despite recurring speculation about his health, his candidacy was recently reaffirmed through his official social media channels.

As the Constitutional Council prepares its verdict, political tension remains high, with growing public debate over governance, succession, and the integrity of Cameroon’s electoral process.