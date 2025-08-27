Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi declares 2027 presidential ambition

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, widely recognized for his outspoken stance on human rights and government accountability, has officially declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 general election.

Mwangi’s entry into the race is expected to test whether the momentum generated by youth-led demonstrations against the government over the past two years can evolve into a structured political movement.

The activist, who unsuccessfully contested a parliamentary seat in 2017 on an anti-corruption platform, has built a strong reputation for challenging human rights abuses both within Kenya and internationally.

“Our leadership has failed us in numerous ways. You pay taxes expecting service, or you’re supposed to pay bribes to get that same service,” he said during the launch of his presidential campaign.

“So as we stand here, our country must be taken back into our hands.”

Mwangi has also faced legal and political challenges in recent years. In May, he was expelled from neighboring Tanzania after attending a treason hearing involving opposition figure Tundu Lissu. Two months later, a Kenyan court charged him with unlawful possession of teargas canisters and a single rifle round allegedly found in his home. Mwangi denied the accusations, insisting that the case lacked evidence and describing the prosecution as “a big shame.”

Kenya’s presidential elections are scheduled for August 2027, with all aspirants required to be vetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Other contenders who have announced their bids include Senator Okiya Omtatah and former Chief Justice David Maraga. Incumbent President William Ruto is also expected to defend his seat. Additionally, a coalition of opposition leaders—comprising two former deputy presidents and several ex-government officials—plans to field a joint candidate.