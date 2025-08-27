New Zealand replaces entrepreneur visa with investor pathway

New Zealand has announced a major reform to its business immigration framework, officially ending the Entrepreneur Work Visa and introducing a new Business Investor Visa tailored to attract experienced investors.

Officials say the change aims to draw individuals capable of acquiring or growing existing businesses, with the goal of boosting job creation and strengthening the economy.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the Entrepreneur Work Visa, which was originally designed for people seeking to establish new businesses, failed to deliver the intended results. Application volumes remained low, and many submissions were rejected.

The New Business Investor Visa

The Business Investor Work Visa will open for applications in November 2025 and provides two investment options:

NZD $1 million investment in an existing business → Offers a three-year work-to-residence pathway.

→ Offers a three-year work-to-residence pathway. NZD $2 million investment in an existing business → Provides a fast-tracked 12-month pathway to residence.

Applicants can either acquire a business outright or purchase at least 25% ownership in an existing enterprise, provided they meet the required thresholds. Both routes lead to eligibility for the permanent Business Investor Resident Visa.

Provisions for Current Applicants

Authorities clarified that existing Entrepreneur Work Visa applications will still be processed under the previous rules.

“If you have recently submitted an application for an Entrepreneur Work Visa, we will process it following the rules that were in place when you applied. If you withdraw your application, you will not be eligible for a refund of any fees or levies already paid, regardless of the reason for your withdrawal,” officials stated.

Visa holders under the old scheme will continue to retain their residence pathways through the Entrepreneur Resident Visa. Extensions also remain available for those needing more time to qualify.

Why the Change?

The Entrepreneur Visa was focused on new startups, while the Business Investor Visa shifts emphasis to established businesses. The government explained that this approach creates clearer rules, faster processing, and a stronger link to sustainable growth.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the adjustment was designed to ensure foreign investment has tangible impact:

“The goal is bringing overseas investment to maintain and create jobs, grow incomes, and breathe new life into existing businesses.”

How It Fits with Other Investor Visas

The new Business Investor Visa complements the Active Investor Plus Visa, refreshed in April 2025, which targets high-value investors looking to inject significant capital into New Zealand firms. Together, these visas provide two clear pathways:

One for acquiring and expanding established businesses.

Another for broader capital investment.

Officials also hinted at a possible future visa tailored for startup founders with innovative ideas, though details are still under development.

Immigration New Zealand will release more detailed guidance in October 2025, outlining full requirements, comparisons with the Active Investor Plus Visa, and preparation tips for applicants ahead of the November launch.