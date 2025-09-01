Kenyan police officer dies in Haiti crash

A tragic accident involving two armored vehicles in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, has claimed the lives of two people and left eight Kenyan police officers wounded, authorities confirmed. The victims included one Kenyan officer who was part of a United Nations–supported multinational security mission, and a Haitian civilian who was caught in the crash.

In a statement, mission spokesman Jack Ombaka provided further details, noting that the incident occurred on Sunday evening along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville route, a road located in the hilly outskirts of Port-au-Prince. According to him, the accident happened when one of the armored vehicles towing a disabled unit suddenly broke down, leading to a fatal collision.

Of the eight Kenyan officers injured, three were reported to be in critical condition. They were subsequently airlifted to the neighboring Dominican Republic for advanced medical treatment, highlighting the severity of the injuries sustained. The remaining five officers are receiving treatment in Haiti.

The mission’s leadership expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the risks undertaken daily by the multinational forces working to stabilize Haiti. The U.N.-backed mission, which has been deployed for over a year, is tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police in combating heavily armed gangs that have tightened their grip on parts of the capital and disrupted normal life for millions of residents.

The tragedy adds to the toll already borne by the Kenyan contingent. Ombaka confirmed that this latest death brings the number of Kenyan officers killed in Haiti since the mission’s deployment to three. One officer was previously killed in a gang attack, while another remains unaccounted for and is presumed dead following a separate incident.

The Haitian government has struggled to regain control over large swathes of the capital and surrounding areas, with international assistance becoming crucial in its fight against escalating gang violence. The Kenyan police officers, who are serving as part of a larger multinational effort, have been central to operations aimed at restoring order, protecting civilians, and securing key infrastructure.

The fatal accident underscores the high-stakes environment in which these peacekeepers operate—one where not only violence but also operational hazards present constant threats to their safety.

Authorities in both Haiti and Kenya have pledged full support to the affected officers and their families. The mission reiterated its commitment to carrying out its mandate despite the setbacks, vowing to honor the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

This latest development highlights both the fragility of Haiti’s security situation and the enduring commitment of the international community, particularly Kenya, in supporting the Haitian people during a time of profound crisis.

(Ref: AP)