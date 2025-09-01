Sudan: Intensified clashes claim 19 lives in El-Fasher

Fighting in Sudan’s North Darfur region has escalated sharply, with heavy clashes reported in el-Fasher as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) press their siege on the city, the last major urban stronghold in Darfur still held by the Sudanese army.

Local human rights monitors say the violence has intensified over the past week, with airstrikes and bombings leaving dozens dead and wounded. According to the NGO Emergency Lawyers, at least 19 civilians have been killed in recent days, while scores more were injured in multiple attacks across Darfur.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred on Saturday when a drone strike by Sudanese government forces hit a medical clinic in South Darfur around midday, killing 12 people. Later the same day, a series of bombings in el-Fasher claimed another seven lives. Medical workers in the city indicated the latter strikes were “most likely carried out by the RSF,” underscoring the volatile nature of the conflict where both sides have been accused of indiscriminate attacks.

The RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (widely known as Hemedti), has kept el-Fasher under siege for over a year in a bid to seize control. Analysts note that the group has intensified its offensive in recent weeks, raising fears of a drawn-out urban battle that could devastate civilian populations already trapped by the conflict.

The humanitarian situation in el-Fasher is becoming increasingly dire. The United Nations has warned that the city is on the brink of famine due to the blockade that prevents humanitarian aid from reaching civilians. According to UNICEF, approximately 6,000 children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition and lack access to life-saving treatment.

“We are witnessing a devastating tragedy – children in el-Fasher are starving while UNICEF’s lifesaving nutrition services are being blocked,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement last week.

The UN estimates that around 260,000 civilians, including 130,000 children, are currently confined in the area’s largest camp for internally displaced people. Aid groups say food supplies, medical care, and clean water are running dangerously low.

For 500 days, some 260,000 civilians — half of them children — have been trapped in Sudan's AlFasher, cut off from food, medicine, and safety. Hunger, disease, and violence are stealing children's lives. The world must not look away. — UNICEF Sudan – اليونيسف في السودان (@UNICEFSudan) August 27, 2025



UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday appealed for an immediate ceasefire, condemning the RSF’s “relentless attacks” and expressing deep concern for civilians. In his statement, Guterres said he was “appalled” by the escalation and urged both sides to allow humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life.

Observers warn that unless urgent action is taken, el-Fasher could face one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of the Sudan conflict to date, with tens of thousands at risk of starvation and preventable disease. The battle for control of Darfur’s last army-held city is now viewed as a critical turning point in the war, one that could reshape the future of Sudan’s western region.