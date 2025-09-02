NNPC Ltd. appoints new communications and relations chiefs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has unveiled fresh leadership appointments in its communications and stakeholder engagement divisions, naming Mr. Andy Odeh as Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi as Chief Relations Officer.

In a statement released on its official website on Tuesday, the company highlighted the appointments as part of its ongoing drive to strengthen its corporate communication strategies and deepen engagement with both internal and external stakeholders.

“NNPC Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of two seasoned executives, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions. Mr. Odeh assumes the role of Chief Corporate Communications Officer, while Mrs. Adewunmi has been appointed Chief Relations Officer,” the company stated.

Profile of Mr. Andy Odeh

According to NNPC Ltd., “Mr. Odeh brings over three decades of extensive experience in communications and business administration across the oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors.”

Before joining NNPC Ltd., Mr. Odeh served with Nigeria LNG (NLNG) for 26 years, where he rose through various leadership roles. His portfolio at NLNG covered a broad spectrum including Community Relations and Development, Business Logistics and Services, Information Management and Technology, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Government Relations and Regulatory Compliance, and most recently, the position of General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development.

The company noted his pivotal contributions to high-profile public relations and advertising campaigns for leading brands in Nigeria. He was instrumental in NLNG’s rebranding initiatives, oversaw the launch of one of Nigeria’s most successful micro-credit schemes benefiting host communities, and played a central role in establishing the prestigious NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting.

Odeh’s academic background reflects his multidisciplinary expertise, with degrees and executive education from the University of Jos, the University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Profile of Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi

Equally, the company emphasized Mrs. Adewunmi’s long-standing professional achievements in the energy sector. A legal professional with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, she is known for her expertise in managing regulatory compliance and stakeholder relations.

“At Shell, she held key roles, including Regulatory Affairs Manager, where she managed all mandatory regulatory engagements and permits. As the Government Relations Manager, she built and maintained constructive relationships with the Presidency, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. Mrs. Adewunmi is known for her strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and ability to build robust stakeholder networks. She is a subject matter expert on non-technical risks and has a background in law from the Nigerian Law School and Olabisi Onabanjo University,” the statement read.

Her career trajectory has positioned her as a trusted voice in navigating complex external landscapes, ensuring compliance, and safeguarding the company’s operational legitimacy, often referred to in the industry as the “License to operate.”

Broader Significance

NNPC Ltd. described these appointments as a demonstration of its commitment to raising the standard of corporate communications and relationship management. “The appointment of Mr. Odeh and Mrs. Adewunmi reflects NNPC Limited’s commitment to enhancing communication and engagement with stakeholders,” the company noted.

The move also comes at a time of leadership transition within the communications department. In June, the former Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, stepped down from his role, citing the need to prioritize family responsibilities. Soneye had originally been appointed on October 18, 2023, following an official announcement from NNPC Ltd.

With these new appointments, industry observers suggest the company is reinforcing its corporate communications strategy and public engagement framework, which have become increasingly vital as NNPC transitions into a fully commercial entity under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

By bringing on board seasoned professionals with decades of relevant experience, the company aims to project greater transparency, enhance its brand positioning, and solidify trust among stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy sector and beyond.