UN voices concern over exclusion of Biya’s opponent in Cameroon election

United Nations officials have urged the Cameroonian government to safeguard transparency and fairness in the country’s upcoming presidential election, warning that mounting restrictions on political activity could undermine the democratic process. The call comes as President Paul Biya, who has ruled the Central African nation for over four decades, prepares to seek an unprecedented eighth term in office.

During a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed concern over what he described as “rising restrictions on the activities of opposition political parties in the lead up to the election.” He pointed to the banning of political gatherings, the exclusion of some candidates from the ballot, and persistent irregularities in voter registration. According to Laurence, these developments threaten to erode trust in the electoral process and could fuel instability if left unaddressed.

President Biya, who is 92 years old, announced in July his intention to run again, putting an end to months of speculation that he might step aside due to his advanced age and fragile health. Having assumed power in 1982, Biya is only the second leader of Cameroon since its independence from France in 1960. He is also Africa’s second-longest-serving head of state after Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

Biya’s long rule has been characterized by both political dominance and recurring speculation about his health. Reports of his illness and prolonged absences abroad have frequently sparked rumors about his death—claims that his government has repeatedly been forced to deny. Despite his age and physical frailty, Biya remains the most powerful political figure in Cameroon, with his party maintaining control over key state institutions.

Over the years, Biya’s leadership has left a deep imprint on Cameroon’s political and social landscape. His administration has faced repeated allegations of corruption and mismanagement, while struggling to address armed conflict and insecurity. In the country’s English-speaking regions, a secessionist movement has raged since 2016, forcing thousands of children out of school and leaving hundreds dead in clashes between separatist fighters and government security forces.

At the same time, Cameroon continues to confront violence from Boko Haram militants operating along its northern border with Nigeria. Attacks by the extremist group have displaced thousands of civilians and added further strain to the government’s security apparatus.

The last presidential election in 2018 underscored these challenges. Biya secured more than 70 percent of the vote, but the contest was marked by widespread irregularities, low voter turnout, and heavy violence in separatist and jihadist-affected regions. Opposition parties and civil society groups condemned the process as flawed, while international observers raised concerns about the lack of transparency.

With the 2025 election approaching, the UN’s warning underscores the high stakes for Cameroon’s fragile political stability. Human rights advocates argue that without reforms to ensure open competition, the country risks deepening its democratic deficit. The credibility of the election, they say, will not only shape Cameroon’s political future but also affect security in a region already destabilized by insurgency and unrest.

As international attention intensifies, pressure is mounting on the Biya administration to allow opposition parties greater freedom to campaign, guarantee equal access to state media, and address concerns over voter registration. For many Cameroonians, the coming months will be a decisive test of whether their country can move toward a more inclusive and transparent political system after more than 40 years under one man’s rule.