South Sudan clash leaves 14 dead in northern region

Fresh violence in South Sudan has claimed the lives of at least four government soldiers and 10 militia fighters, the country’s army confirmed on Tuesday. The confrontation erupted in Upper Nile state near the northeastern town of Nasir, an area already marked by instability and earlier clashes that culminated in the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar earlier this year.

The incident has once again spotlighted the fragile state of peace in South Sudan, where ethnic divisions and political rivalries continue to fuel unrest despite a 2018 peace deal. Military spokesperson Garang Ateny said the assault was carried out by the White Army, a militia largely composed of ethnic Nuer youth. According to Ateny, the group mounted three separate attacks on army positions on Monday, leading to a deadly exchange of fire. “They (White Army) carried out three separate attacks on our position,” Ateny stated. He confirmed that four soldiers were killed while 10 militia fighters lost their lives during the clashes.

The White Army has long been accused by Machar’s rivals of maintaining close ties to his political movement, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO). However, Machar and his party have repeatedly denied any direct connection with the militia. Independent verification of the group’s current links to the SPLM-IO remains unclear, as spokespeople for both the White Army and the party could not be reached for comment.

The renewed violence comes against the backdrop of heightened political tensions. Machar, who has been a central figure in South Sudanese politics for decades, was arrested in March under accusations of attempting to incite rebellion through alleged support for the White Army. His detention provoked widespread concern among international observers, with many warning that the move could destabilize the already fragile balance of power. The incident sparked fears that South Sudan might slide back into the kind of ethnically charged civil war that ravaged the country between 2013 and 2018, killing an estimated 400,000 people and displacing millions.

President Salva Kiir, a member of the Dinka ethnic group, has been locked in an uneasy power-sharing arrangement with Machar, a Nuer, since the signing of the 2018 peace accord. While the agreement temporarily brought an end to large-scale hostilities, it has done little to resolve the deep-rooted mistrust between their respective factions. Sporadic clashes, particularly in areas like Upper Nile and Jonglei states, continue to threaten the stability of the peace framework.

The strategic location of Nasir further underscores the seriousness of the clashes. The town has historically been a flashpoint for violence and is symbolic of the divisions that persist between government forces and opposition groups. Its proximity to the Ethiopian border also raises concerns about potential regional spillover if violence escalates.

Humanitarian organizations have warned that any resurgence of large-scale conflict would have devastating consequences for civilians. Already, millions of South Sudanese face acute food insecurity, with the UN describing the country as one of the worst humanitarian crises globally. Continued instability risks worsening displacement, famine, and violence against vulnerable communities.

Diplomats and regional leaders are calling for restraint, urging both Kiir’s government and Machar’s supporters to reaffirm their commitment to peace. International mediators, who played a critical role in brokering the 2018 accord, have emphasized that political differences must be addressed through dialogue rather than violence.

The recent clashes illustrate how fragile South Sudan’s stability remains. With Machar’s arrest still a point of contention and ethnic militias like the White Army active on the ground, the threat of renewed conflict looms large. For many observers, the events in Upper Nile state serve as a stark reminder that without genuine reconciliation and effective governance, the country’s peace will remain precarious at best.