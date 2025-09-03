Cardi B acquitted in $24M assault suit, fires back at reporter’s remark

A Los Angeles jury has delivered a decisive verdict in favor of rapper Cardi B, ruling her not liable in a $24 million civil lawsuit that accused her of assaulting a security guard outside a medical office in 2018. The case, which attracted widespread attention due to both the amount sought in damages and Cardi B’s celebrity status, revolved around allegations that she used a 3-inch fingernail to cut the guard’s face and spat at her during a heated encounter.

The plaintiff, Emani Ellis, alleged that the incident left her physically and emotionally scarred. She testified that Cardi B’s actions “traumatised” her and argued that the rapper’s behavior amounted to assault, battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and even false imprisonment. The trial, held in Alhambra, opened last week and quickly drew media scrutiny, with discussions centering on celebrity accountability, personal boundaries, and the pressures of fame.

At the time of the alleged altercation, Cardi B—whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar—was four months pregnant with her first child. This detail had not yet been publicly disclosed in 2018, and the obstetrician’s office reportedly closed its doors for the day to ensure her privacy. According to her testimony, the confrontation unfolded after Ellis allegedly followed her, recorded her without consent, and ignored repeated requests for space. Cardi B took the witness stand herself, delivering what observers described as energetic and candid testimony, forcefully denying any wrongdoing.

After only about an hour of deliberation, the jury sided with the Grammy-winning artist, dismissing all claims against her. The verdict was seen as a significant victory, not only for Cardi B but also for public figures who often face legal battles tied to their fame. Following the ruling, Cardi B spoke passionately to reporters, emphasizing her determination to defend herself both in court and in life. “I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle,” she said, making it clear she would not be intimidated by lawsuits she viewed as frivolous. She further encouraged her fans and the public to respect Ellis and her family now that the case had concluded.

However, the rapper’s name quickly re-entered the headlines when, shortly after leaving court, she clashed with a reporter who asked what many viewed as an inappropriate and invasive question about her personal life. The journalist probed into rumors involving her husband, Offset, suggesting he had been boasting about her pregnancy and raising speculative concerns about paternity. In response, Cardi B—visibly frustrated and heavily pregnant—threw a pen in the reporter’s direction, declaring, “Stop disrespecting me. Don’t disrespect me.” She continued, confronting the journalist directly: “Do you see women asking those types of questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, that you get to ask me those kinds of questions? Act like you have some manners. And your mama taught you to respect women.”

The exchange quickly went viral, fueling debates across social media. Supporters hailed her for standing up against sexism and demanding dignity in the face of intrusive questioning. Critics, however, raised concerns about her decision to use physical action—even symbolically—so soon after being acquitted of an assault-related lawsuit. The dual narratives—her courtroom victory and her fiery defense outside of it—highlighted the challenges of navigating fame while maintaining personal boundaries.

Despite the controversy, Cardi B’s handling of both the lawsuit and the media confrontation reinforced her reputation as a fiercely outspoken figure who refuses to be diminished by legal battles, public scrutiny, or disrespect. As she continues to balance her career, motherhood, and public life, her resilience remains a defining aspect of her public persona—showing that even under immense pressure, she insists on being heard, respected, and in control of her own narrative.