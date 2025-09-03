Gov. Otti says Gen. Nwachukwu’s “legacies remain a beacon of hope” for Abia

USAfricaonline.com: The former Military Governor of the “old” Imo State, former Minister of External Affairs and retired General of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Ike O.S Nwachukwu, has been commended for his roles in public service and community development.

In a message celebrating the birthday of the soldier and technocrat who was born on September 1, 1940, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, has stated that the “government and people of Abia State celebrate a titan of leadership, General Ike Nwachukwu, on his 85th birthday.

Otti noted that he “is humbled to honour his legacy, a testament to the power of visionary leadership. His tenure as Military Governor of Old Imo State was marked by transformative initiatives that reshaped the landscape of the State and birthed institutions that have become cornerstones of progress in our region.”

Otti listed the “Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Imo State University (now Abia State University), Federal University of Technology Owerri, and Imo Broadcasting Corporation” as “testaments and monuments to his foresight and commitment to development.

These institutions have become cornerstones of progress; driving economic growth, education, and cultural promotion.

General Nwachukwu’s impact transcends infrastructure; he inspired a generation of leaders and citizens alike.”

Otti commended what he characterized as Nwachukwu’s “selfless service and dedication to building for posterity left an indelible mark on our collective history.

As a leader, he exemplified integrity, wisdom, and courage; qualities that continue to inspire us today….

May his legacy continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to build a brighter future for our great State and Nation.

May his legacies remain a beacon of hope and progress for generations to come.”

The Governor added, “To General Nwachukwu, we say: thank you for your service, thank you for your vision, and thank you for leaving an enduring legacy that will forever be etched in the annals of our history. Happy 85th birthday to the People’s General.”

USAfrica recalls that Gen. Nwachukwu served as a Senator for Abia North from 1999 to 2003.

By Chido Nwangwu