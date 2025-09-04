Giorgio Armani, legendary fashion designer, passes at 91

Giorgio Armani, legendary fashion designer, passes at 91

USAfrica: Giorgio Armani created the fashion house, which he turned into a $10 billion success

He was born on July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, Italy. He was first employed as a window dresser at La Rinascente fashion company. He entered medical school and later joined the army.

Armani designed some menswear for Nino Cerruti and several others.
He established Giorgio Armani S.p.A. in July 1975.

As a distinguished, cultural icon and train, setting ambassador of Italy to the world, he was awarded a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

Armani’s upscale and impressive fashion impact and legendary legacy as an artiste and cultural figure will continue into generations across the world.
By Chido Nwangwu.
@Chido247
@USAfricaLive

