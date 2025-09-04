Joe Igbokwe alleges election losers backing banditry in North

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has raised alarm over what he described as the use of armed bandits by political actors who lost elections to destabilize northern Nigeria. Igbokwe made the claim on Thursday, warning that such actions could have dangerous long-term consequences for the country.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, the APC stalwart accused defeated politicians of exploiting insecurity to pursue selfish political agendas. He wrote: “Election losers are employing bandits to kill Nigerians in the North to score cheap political points. Sacrificing Nigerians for election purposes will boomerang. Those sponsoring the banditry may be the victims in the fullness of time.”

Warning Against Politicizing Insecurity

Igbokwe cautioned that manipulating insecurity for political advantage undermines national unity and poses grave risks to citizens. According to him, the strategy of using violence to weaken political opponents is both short-sighted and dangerous, as it risks spiraling beyond the control of its sponsors. He stressed that insecurity should never be weaponized for electoral gains, as it directly affects the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Context of Ongoing Political Disputes

His remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), led by Nuhu Ribadu, and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Recently, El-Rufai accused ONSA of allegedly paying ransom to bandits operating in northern Nigeria. The claims sparked widespread debate and concern, but ONSA swiftly dismissed the allegations, describing them as baseless and urging the public to disregard them.

The exchange has further highlighted the complex challenges surrounding Nigeria’s fight against banditry, which has plagued several states in the North. Communities across Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, and Niger have suffered repeated attacks, with incidents of kidnappings, mass killings, and displacement becoming tragically frequent.

Banditry in Northern Nigeria

The northern region has been one of the hardest-hit areas by criminal gangs, who often operate with heavy weaponry and sophisticated networks. Bandits frequently target rural communities, abduct schoolchildren, attack commuters on highways, and extort local populations through “protection levies.” The crisis has not only caused severe humanitarian concerns but has also disrupted farming, trade, and education, thereby worsening poverty levels in affected areas.

Analysts have long argued that banditry thrives due to a mix of factors, including weak security infrastructure, porous borders, corruption, and political interference. Igbokwe’s recent statement adds a new dimension to the debate, suggesting that some political actors may be directly involved in fueling the crisis for their own advantage.

Calls for Accountability and Action

Igbokwe’s warning underscores the urgent need for the Nigerian government to investigate possible political links to ongoing violence. If political figures are indeed sponsoring banditry, experts believe it could complicate counter-terrorism strategies and further endanger national stability. Civil society organizations have also urged authorities to prioritize accountability, insisting that those found culpable—regardless of political affiliation—must face the full weight of the law.

Conclusion

As insecurity continues to grip large parts of northern Nigeria, Igbokwe’s comments have stirred fresh public debate on the intersection between politics and violence. His cautionary message—that those who weaponize insecurity may eventually fall victim to it themselves—highlights the urgent need for stronger political will and unity in confronting the country’s security challenges.

The issue has now become not only a matter of safety but also of trust in Nigeria’s democratic process, as citizens demand assurances that their lives will not be sacrificed for political gain.