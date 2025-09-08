63 lives lost in Borno Jihadist attack

At least 63 people have been confirmed dead after jihadist militants stormed the town of Darul Jamal in northeastern Nigeria, an area near the Cameroon border that has long been a flashpoint of insurgent activity. The victims included both civilians and soldiers, many of whom had only recently returned to the community following the closure of a displacement camp earlier this year.

The attack occurred late Friday night when armed fighters descended on Darul Jamal, which also hosts a Nigerian military base. According to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, five soldiers were among the dead, a toll that was independently verified by a security source. Witness accounts describe a night of terror as dozens of insurgents rode into town on motorbikes, firing indiscriminately and setting houses ablaze.

“It’s very sad, this community was resettled some months ago and they went about their normal business,” Governor Zulum told reporters while assessing the aftermath. “As of now, we confirm that 63 have lost their lives, both the civilians and the army.”

Residents painted a harrowing picture of the assault, which began around 8:30 p.m. “They came shouting, shooting everyone in sight,” said Malam Bukar, who fled into the bush with his wife and three children. “When we returned at dawn, bodies were everywhere.” Many of those killed were families that had been relocated from the Government Secondary School displacement camp in Bama, which authorities had closed earlier this year.

“The government told us we would be safe here,” lamented Hajja Fati, a mother of five who lost her brother in the massacre. “Now we are burying our people again.”

The Nigerian Air Force later claimed it had neutralized 30 “terrorists” during the incident after insurgents clashed with ground troops. In a statement circulated by local media, the military reported air strikes on militant positions, although neither the army nor the air force provided official casualty figures to international outlets. Conflicting reports initially placed the civilian death toll between 55 and 64, underscoring the scale of destruction.

Security officials believe the assault was led by Boko Haram commander Ali Ngulde, who is notorious for orchestrating attacks in the region. Darul Jamal falls within territory where both Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) operate, two rival jihadist factions responsible for more than a decade of instability in northeastern Nigeria.

Governor Zulum acknowledged the military’s difficulties in containing the insurgency, stating: “The numerical strength of the Nigerian army is not enough to contain the situation.” He added that a newly created security unit, the Forest Guards, would soon be deployed to reinforce overstretched forces battling militants in rural areas.

Despite the decline in large-scale assaults compared to the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency between 2013 and 2015, violence continues to plague Borno State. ISWAP in particular has gained momentum in recent years, reportedly overrunning at least 17 Nigerian military bases in the first half of 2025 alone. Analysts at Good Governance Africa note that insurgents are increasingly employing advanced tactics, such as the use of drones, night-time raids, and foreign fighters, giving them a strategic edge over government forces.

The humanitarian toll remains staggering. Since Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009, more than 40,000 people have been killed, while over two million have been displaced from their homes. The closure of official displacement camps, part of government policy to resettle affected populations, has drawn criticism from rights groups who argue that conditions remain unsafe for returnees. The Darul Jamal tragedy has now amplified those concerns.

Regional dynamics have further complicated Nigeria’s security landscape. Neighboring Niger recently withdrew from a key multinational task force combating jihadist groups, while Nigeria itself faces rising insecurity in the northwest due to rampant banditry. This, coupled with a worsening economic crisis under President Bola Tinubu, has deepened vulnerabilities in rural communities, where extremist groups often exploit poverty and grievances to recruit fighters.

The resurgence of jihadist violence in northeastern Nigeria underscores the persistent challenge facing Africa’s most populous country. With civilians once again caught in the crossfire, the massacre at Darul Jamal highlights the urgent need for a stronger and more coordinated response to protect vulnerable communities from further bloodshed.

