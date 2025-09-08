Atiku mourns victims of deadly Boko Haram attack in Borno

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed profound grief over the killing of dozens of people, including Nigerian soldiers, during a recent Boko Haram attack on Darajamal, a community in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. The assault, which took place on Friday evening, left more than 60 people dead, among them both civilians and military personnel tasked with securing the area. The community, which has suffered repeated violence in the past, once again became the site of devastation as insurgents stormed through, burning homes and abducting an unspecified number of residents.

In a statement released on Sunday, Atiku described the attack as “senseless violence,” stressing that it highlights the ongoing human cost of terrorism in Nigeria. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of scores of people, including gallant soldiers, in the recent Boko Haram attack on Darajamal, Borno State. This senseless violence is a painful reminder of the heavy price our people continue to pay in the face of terror,” Atiku’s statement partly read.

The former Vice President extended his condolences to the grieving families and to the people of Borno, praising Governor Babagana Zulum for his immediate response and personal visit to the affected community. “My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, the resilient people of Borno, and Governor Zulum, whose swift compassion in visiting the affected community is commendable. May Almighty Allah grant the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort their loved ones,” he added.

Atiku, who served as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, used the tragic event to emphasize the need for stronger national resolve against insurgency. He urged Nigerians to unite in confronting the menace of terrorism, pointing out that the sacrifices made by both soldiers and civilians must serve as a rallying point for building more secure communities. “As a nation, we must rise to confront this menace with unity and renewed resolve. The sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians must inspire stronger community security, deeper collaboration, and unwavering commitment to peace,” he concluded.

The attack on Darajamal is part of a disturbing trend of renewed violence in Borno State, the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency that has plagued Nigeria for over 15 years. Despite repeated military operations and claims of progress, insurgent groups have continued to stage deadly assaults on villages, military bases, and highways. Security analysts note that while Boko Haram’s influence has diminished compared to its peak years, splinter groups such as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have become increasingly active, exploiting weak points in rural security.

Friday’s assault has sparked fresh calls for urgent improvements in Nigeria’s counterterrorism strategy. Experts argue that beyond military campaigns, there is an urgent need for enhanced intelligence gathering, stronger collaboration between security agencies, and more robust support for soldiers on the ground. Many community leaders in Borno have also called for deeper engagement with local populations, emphasizing that community intelligence can play a crucial role in preventing surprise attacks and abductions.

The humanitarian consequences of these recurring attacks remain severe. Thousands of families who had only begun rebuilding their lives after years of displacement are once again facing uncertainty. The destruction of homes in Darajamal underscores the persistent vulnerability of resettled communities, raising concerns about whether government-led efforts to close displacement camps have adequately considered the safety of returnees.

For Atiku, the tragedy is both a national security and a moral issue. His remarks reflect the growing pressure on Nigeria’s leadership to provide lasting solutions to a crisis that has killed tens of thousands, displaced over two million people, and destabilized an entire region. As the nation mourns yet another wave of victims, the attack on Darajamal serves as a stark reminder that the fight against terrorism requires not just military might but a coordinated, united, and sustained national effort.