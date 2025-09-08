Supreme court backs Trump’s immigration raids in Los Angeles

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily cleared the path for the Trump administration to press forward with expansive immigration enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area, a decision that overturns a lower court order restricting such actions. The ruling marks a significant development in the administration’s broader campaign to intensify deportations of individuals living unlawfully in the country.

In its decision, the high court froze a temporary restraining order issued by a federal district judge that had barred immigration officers from stopping individuals in Southern California without reasonable suspicion of unlawful presence. The order had specifically prohibited agents from using factors such as race, occupation, or language as sole grounds for detaining people. The Justice Department appealed to the Supreme Court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit largely refused to pause the lower court’s restrictions.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the administration, contended that the injunction severely hampered the ability of federal immigration authorities to conduct enforcement operations in Los Angeles. He argued that the order left officers vulnerable to contempt charges even during standard investigative stops, creating what he called a “straitjacket on law-enforcement efforts.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling was not unanimous. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a sharp dissent. Sotomayor, writing on behalf of the dissenters, stated: “That decision is yet another grave misuse of our emergency docket. We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

The ruling drew immediate reactions from both the White House and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson welcomed the court’s action, stating: “We look forward to full vindication on this front in short order, but in the meantime, the Trump Administration will continue fulfilling its mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens.” DHS echoed the sentiment, with spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin calling the decision a “win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law.” She added: “DHS law enforcement will not be slowed down and will continue to arrest and remove the murderers, rapists, gang members and other criminal illegal aliens that Karen Bass continues to give safe harbor.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a strong rebuttal, criticizing the ruling as a threat to families and communities. “This ruling will lead to more working families being torn apart and fear of the very institutions meant to protect — not persecute — our people,” Bass said. She added: “I want the entire nation to hear me when I say this isn’t just an attack on the people of Los Angeles, this is an attack on every person in every city in this country. Today’s ruling is not only dangerous — it’s un-American and threatens the fabric of personal freedom in the United States of America.”

The Legal Battle

The dispute arose in Los Angeles, home to nearly 20 million residents, with the administration estimating that about two million are undocumented immigrants. In June, federal immigration agencies began ramping up operations in the area, which President Trump described as the “largest mass deportation operation … in history.” Following protests over enforcement actions at workplaces, the administration deployed the California National Guard and active-duty Marines to safeguard federal property and immigration officers.

The case before the courts began when three undocumented men living in Pasadena were arrested in June during a targeted enforcement operation at a donut shop. After their release on bond, they, along with two U.S. citizens and four advocacy organizations, filed suit challenging the legality of the raids. The plaintiffs alleged widespread violations of Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures, citing incidents where immigration agents indiscriminately stopped individuals based on appearance, language, or location. One plaintiff, U.S. citizen Brian Gavidia, described being confronted by armed agents at his workplace despite repeatedly asserting his citizenship.

In response, U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting agents from conducting stops without reasonable suspicion. Her ruling highlighted what she described as a “mountain of evidence” showing that patrols were engaging in unconstitutional practices. She specifically banned the use of four sole factors to justify stops: perceived race or ethnicity, speaking Spanish or accented English, presence in certain locations such as bus stops or labor pick-up sites, and engagement in particular types of work.

The Trump administration countered by seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court, arguing that the order unfairly branded lawful enforcement activities as unconstitutional and exposed officers to contempt sanctions. Sauer insisted that immigration authorities could not effectively perform their duties if ordinary stops were treated as potential misconduct.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs pushed back, telling the Court that the administration’s enforcement practices had inflicted “immeasurable” harm, including incidents where U.S. citizens and lawful residents suffered detentions, injuries, and ongoing fear of being targeted. They warned that the administration’s approach risked creating an “immigration dragnet” that could ensnare millions of lawful residents in Southern California. In their words: “The government’s extraordinary claim that it can get very close to justifying a seizure of any Latino person in the Central District because of the asserted number of Latino people there who are not legally present is anathema to the Constitution.”

The Supreme Court’s intervention underscores the ongoing tension between aggressive federal immigration enforcement and constitutional protections. While the administration views the decision as a green light for expanded deportation efforts, critics warn that it opens the door to racial profiling, civil rights violations, and deepened fear within immigrant communities.