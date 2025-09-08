Ivory Coast excludes ex-President Gbagbo, opposition leader Thiam from October 25 election

Ivory Coast excludes ex-President Gbagbo, opposition leader Thiam from October 25 election
Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo

Ivory Coast’s constitutional council has excluded former president Laurent Gbagbo and opposition leader Tidjane Thiam from the October 25, 2025 presidential election. Both were removed from the electoral register – Thiam over nationality issues and Gbagbo due to a criminal conviction – clearing the way for president Alassane Ouattara’s bid for a fourth term.

Ivory Coast has barred two top opposition leaders, ex-president Laurent Gbagbo and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, from next month’s presidential election in which President Alassane Ouattara is seeking a fourth term.

The constitutional council, tasked with drawing up the final list of candidates, retained five bids to contest the October 25 ballot but eliminated Gbagbo and Thiam on the grounds they have been removed from the electoral roll.

Thiam, leader of the largest opposition force, the historically dominant PDCI party, was removed from the electoral register in April over nationality-related legal issues stemming from him acquiring French nationality.

Gbagbo, head of the African Peoples’ Party – Ivory Coast (PPA-CI), was excluded because of a criminal conviction.

Both men, however, presented their formal electoral bids to try to unseat 83-year-old Ouattara.

“The Constitutional Council has consistently required the status of elector as a condition of eligibility,” its president Chantal Nanaba Camara declared, saying the two men’s candidacies were “inadmissible”.

Ouattara will face off against former first lady and Gbagbo’s ex-wife Simone Ehivet, former ministers Jean-Louis Billon, Ahoua Don Mello and Henriette Lagou, who was a candidate in 2015. Ref: France24 wt AFP

