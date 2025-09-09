USAfrica: Southwest and United Nigeria Airlines sign deal to boost operations

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has announced an upward movement for the operations of the airline: “After four years of solid and reliable operations by United Nigeria Airlines, the Boeing 737-800 upgrade will pave the way for a more profitable expansion and growth.”

The acquisition will increase its fleet from the current 5 aircraft to 15. The Enugu-based airline opened for business in 2021. The airline currently operates a fleet of five aircraft, which includes four 50-seat Embraer 145s plus a single Boeing 737-500, which is 33 years old and is listed by ch-aviation as ‘inactive-stored in Lagos.

United Nigeria airline

According to the airline, the agreement represents “not only the acquisition of aircraft but also a ground-breaking opportunity for collaboration with Southwest Airlines, one of America’s most reliable and profitable operators of the B737NG family. With impressive fuel efficiency due to its advanced aerodynamics and efficient engines, the 737-800 significantly reduces operational costs and minimizes environmental impact.”

“Its versatile range of approximately 2,935 nautical miles will allow United Nigeria Airlines to serve both short-haul and medium-haul routes effectively, optimizing our networks. The spacious cabin enhances passenger comfort with wider seats, larger overhead bins, and improved lighting, accommodating up to 189 passengers in a single-class configuration.”

They continued that “We must put on record the strong support we have received from Boeing throughout the entire process and the promise for continued support to ensure a smooth entry into service and operation of the fleet. The excellent maintenance culture of Southwest Airlines, which is in line with United Nigeria Airlines’ culture, motivated us to make the acquisition.”

“The new fleet will enable us to operate new flights into approved domestic, regional and international destinations, lift more passengers and cargo at competitive fares, and provide efficient point-to-point travel, helping Nigerians and other African travellers to eliminate inefficient stopovers and save valuable time.”

Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, speaking during the signing at the corporate campus of Southwest Airlines in Dallas, USA, said, “We are pleased to welcome United Nigeria Airlines to the 737 family with its first 737-800. The 737-800 will provide United Nigeria Airlines with superior reliability, fuel efficiency, and high-value returns operators require in today’s competitive market.”

It was also revealed by the parties that the acquisition of the six aircraft was brokered in partnership with SkyWorks Holdings. Anders Hebrand, Chief Commercial Officer of SkyWorks Holdings, said, “We’re pleased to have partnered with Southwest Airlines as they continue to restructure and modernize their fleet. With United Nigeria Airlines, these top-of-the-line 737-800s have found a great home in the growing African aviation market, where they will be productive for many more years to come.”

The airline currently flies on 18 routes serving 11 destinations across Nigeria. These include all the major airports, including Abuja (ABV), Kano (KAN), Port Harcourt (PHC), and Lagos (LOS).

“The Boeing 737-800, renowned for its advanced technology and design enhancements that improve performance, efficiency, and passenger comfort, will enable United Nigeria Airlines to broaden its domestic, regional, and international operations, enhance efficiency and capacity, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitive edge in global aviation,” the airline’s statement concludes. Ref: Aerotime