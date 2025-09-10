Who’s who in Malawi’s 2025 presidential election

Malawians will head to the polls on September 16 to elect a new president, alongside members of parliament and local councillors. The election comes at a pivotal time for the Southern African nation, which remains heavily donor-dependent and among the poorest countries in the world. In the past five years, Malawi has been battered by devastating natural disasters, including multiple tropical cyclones and severe droughts, deepening its economic and social challenges. The presidential race has drawn 17 candidates, several of whom are seasoned politicians with prior experience in the nation’s top office.

Lazarus Chakwera

Incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, 70, is seeking re-election after his historic 2020 victory, which came through a court-ordered re-run of the disputed 2019 vote. A former pastor turned politician, Chakwera has struggled to deliver on promises of economic renewal. His administration has presided over years of soaring inflation, fuel scarcity, and medicine shortages that have left citizens frustrated. While on the campaign trail, he has acknowledged the country’s economic difficulties but attributed much of the crisis to external shocks. “The economy is in bad shape,” Chakwera has admitted, pointing to natural disasters such as one of the worst droughts in decades and a series of destructive cyclones. He has appealed to voters to give him a second chance, arguing that his government has laid foundations for recovery.

Peter Mutharika

Peter Mutharika, 85, a seasoned politician and law professor, is staging a comeback after losing the presidency to Chakwera in 2020. He previously led the country from 2014 to 2020, during which he was credited with stabilizing inflation and overseeing improvements in infrastructure, particularly in the road sector. However, his time in power was also marred by widespread allegations of corruption, which he has firmly denied. Mutharika’s campaign has leaned heavily on nostalgia, appealing to voters by insisting that life was better during his leadership. His advanced age and mixed legacy, however, remain subjects of debate among both supporters and critics.

Joyce Banda

Joyce Banda, 75, holds a unique place in Malawi’s political history as the first female president, serving from 2012 to 2014. She assumed the presidency following the sudden death of Bingu wa Mutharika, Peter Mutharika’s elder brother. Her tenure was overshadowed by the infamous “Cashgate” scandal, in which millions of dollars were looted from government coffers. Banda consistently denied any wrongdoing and later sought to rebuild her political standing after leaving office. She now returns to the political arena with the hope of convincing Malawians that she deserves another opportunity to lead, emphasizing her reformist credentials and commitment to women’s empowerment.

Michael Usi

Michael Usi, 56, is the current vice president and one of the more unconventional figures in the race. Once a popular comedian, Usi transitioned into politics and rose to prominence, eventually becoming Chakwera’s deputy. His appointment followed the tragic death of then-Vice President Saulos Chilima in a plane crash last year. Known for his charismatic personality and populist style, Usi has worked to portray himself as a leader capable of bridging divides and injecting fresh energy into Malawi’s political landscape. His candidacy highlights the shifting dynamics of Malawian politics, where non-traditional figures are increasingly finding space on the national stage.

Dalitso Kabambe

Dalitso Kabambe, 51, a respected economist and former governor of Malawi’s central bank, has entered the contest with a focus on economic stability. He has campaigned on pledges to bring fiscal discipline, control inflation, and attract investment to spur growth. Kabambe has sought to present himself as a technocrat capable of steering the country away from prolonged economic distress. His message resonates particularly with Malawians who view sound financial management as the key to overcoming years of stagnation and hardship.

Atupele Muluzi

Atupele Muluzi, 47, carries a strong political pedigree as the son of former President Bakili Muluzi, who led Malawi from 1994 to 2004. He has held ministerial positions in the administrations of both Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika, gaining significant government experience. Atupele has positioned himself as a candidate of generational change, appealing to younger voters with promises of modern leadership and economic reform. However, he also faces the challenge of distancing himself from perceptions of dynastic politics while proving his ability to carve out an independent vision for the country.

Conclusion

As Malawians prepare to cast their votes, the 2025 election is shaping up as one of the most competitive in recent history. The field includes veteran politicians with deep political roots as well as newer faces seeking to break through the traditional power structures. The outcome will not only determine the country’s leadership but also set the trajectory for how Malawi tackles its pressing challenges—ranging from economic instability and corruption to climate-related disasters. For voters, the decision will hinge on whether to trust familiar leaders with another chance or embrace fresh alternatives in the hope of real change.