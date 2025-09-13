Nigeria: Army chief urges graduates to apply strategic thinking

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has emphasized that Nigeria’s evolving security environment demands military officers who can demonstrate critical thinking, strategic foresight, and visionary leadership.

General Oluyede made the remarks on Thursday during the graduation ceremony of the Leadership and Strategic Studies Course 3/2024 at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja. The ceremony, described as brief but colourful, marked the completion of 11 months of intensive training by participants.

Represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC), Major General Gbemiga Adesina, the COAS charged the graduands to serve as role models within their respective units, while also justifying the substantial investment made in their professional development.

He highlighted the consistent role of the Resource Centre in capacity building, innovation, and research aimed at addressing Nigeria’s national security challenges. According to him, the institution has provided a platform for officers to gain advanced knowledge in leadership, strategic management, defence economics, military history, policy analysis, and interoperability within the broader national security framework.

“Today, we are gathered to celebrate the achievements of another set of participants who, over the past 11 months, have dedicated themselves to intensive learning,” Oluyede said. “Through the diverse modules offered—ranging from political economy, defence economics, leadership, military history and war studies, to policy analysis and critical thinking—you have been prepared to meet the demands of today’s dynamic security environment. I am particularly pleased with the depth of knowledge you have acquired and the resilience you have demonstrated throughout this course. Your successful completion of this programme reflects hard work, sacrifice, and commitment. I congratulate each of you on attaining this important milestone.”

He explained that the course was designed to bridge gaps in operational and strategic understanding among senior officers, thereby ensuring the Nigerian Army maintains competencies in line with global standards. He further urged the officers to apply the knowledge gained to enhance operational efficiency and contribute meaningfully to national defence and stability.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General James Myam (Rtd), underscored that the training was deliberately structured to sharpen participants’ performance once they return to their respective commands.

“I want to implore and charge you, as you graduate from this Centre today, always to remember the 11 months you spent here,” Myam said. “Our expectations—and those of Army Headquarters—are that you will deliver on what is required of you, as your performance in the field will be closely monitored.”

He added that the Nigerian Army expects graduates to drive improvements in leadership across all levels, foster critical thinking, and strengthen contributions to both operational and administrative processes.

“In essence, we expect you to deliver better outcomes for the Army and the nation at large,” Myam concluded.

The graduation ceremony reinforced the Army’s commitment to raising officers equipped to respond to Nigeria’s complex and rapidly changing security landscape, with emphasis on strategy, leadership, and innovation as key tools for future challenges.