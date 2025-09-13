Tanzania court clears Mpina for presidential race

Tanzania’s political landscape shifted on Saturday, September 13, 2025, after the National Electoral Commission officially accepted the nomination papers of Luhaga Mpina, a senior figure in the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo). His inclusion on the ballot follows a High Court ruling that overturned an earlier decision to disqualify him, thereby restoring competition in next month’s highly anticipated presidential election.

Mpina’s candidacy had initially been blocked by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, which claimed procedural non-compliance in his party’s nomination process. That decision, upheld at first by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would have left President Samia Suluhu Hassan facing only weaker opposition candidates in the October 29 vote. However, the High Court on Thursday ruled in Mpina’s favor, declaring the disqualification unlawful and ordering electoral authorities to allow his participation.

The ruling represents a significant development in a political environment where opposition groups have repeatedly accused the government of narrowing democratic space. Opposition leaders argue that electoral bodies and state institutions have often been used to suppress dissenting voices, leaving ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidates with little effective competition.

After submitting his papers in Dar es Salaam, Mpina addressed journalists and stressed the need for fairness in the country’s democratic process. “Opposition politicians and opposition parties are not treasonous and criminals. There is no need to use authorities to punish political parties,” he declared, highlighting concerns about what he described as state interference in legitimate political activities.

Earlier in the day, the chairperson of INEC formally validated his nomination, confirming that ACT-Wazalendo would field him as its presidential candidate. His acceptance comes at a critical moment for opposition politics in Tanzania. The largest opposition party, CHADEMA, was disqualified in April for refusing to sign the electoral code of conduct as part of its demand for reforms. Its leader, Tundu Lissu, currently faces treason charges and remains in detention—developments that have fueled criticism of the Hassan administration’s record on human rights.

President Hassan, who assumed office in March 2021 following the death of John Magufuli, has repeatedly denied accusations of authoritarian practices. She insists her government is committed to strengthening democracy and safeguarding rights. Nonetheless, international observers and local civil society organizations continue to voice concern over restrictions on political freedoms and the detention of high-profile opposition figures.

With Mpina’s re-entry into the race, ACT-Wazalendo now presents the most credible challenge to CCM dominance in decades. While analysts acknowledge that unseating Hassan will be extremely difficult given the ruling party’s entrenched power, the court’s intervention has re-energized opposition supporters who see the decision as a rare victory for judicial independence and political pluralism.

As campaigning intensifies ahead of the October 29 polls, Tanzania faces a pivotal test of its democratic credentials. Whether Mpina’s candidacy will reshape voter dynamics or merely provide a symbolic alternative remains to be seen, but his reinstatement ensures that the election will no longer be a near one-sided affair.