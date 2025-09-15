Botswana appoints Nigerian to head Sovereign Wealth Fund

Botswana has taken a major step toward diversifying its economy with the unveiling of the Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited (BSWF), a multi-billion-dollar institution created to reduce the country’s dependence on diamond revenues and secure long-term prosperity. At the launch event held at the Office of the President in Gaborone, His Excellency President Duma Gideon Boko announced the appointment of Nigerian banker and investment strategist Mr. Farouk Gumel as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Gumel is an accomplished financial executive with extensive experience across Africa’s investment landscape. He previously served as Chairman of Union Bank Plc and Vice Chairman of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group. Most notably, he was the immediate past Chairman of Nigeria’s Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), where he played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s sovereign wealth strategy. His appointment to lead Botswana’s fund is viewed as a move that combines international expertise with Botswana’s long-term vision of inclusive growth.

President Boko hailed the creation of the BSWF as a transformative initiative that marks a defining moment in the nation’s economic journey. He emphasized that the fund was not only about investing revenues from natural resources but about securing opportunities for all citizens.

“The launch of the Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund represents an investment in the future of our country. It is about creating jobs, driving growth, and ensuring that our nation’s wealth works for all Batswana. This is a foundation upon which we will diversify our economy, open new frontiers of opportunity, and build lasting prosperity for future generations. We are sending a message to the world that Botswana is ready to compete, invest, and lead,” he said.

The BSWF will channel resource-driven revenues into high-impact sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, renewable energy, and technology. By doing so, Botswana aims to establish itself as one of Africa’s leaders in sovereign wealth management, with projections that the fund could grow into one of the largest on the continent.

According to President Boko, the composition of the BSWF’s board demonstrates the government’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and global engagement.

“Farouk Gumel will chair a deeply experienced and diverse board selected to provide comprehensive and strategic oversight. The board’s composition reflects a powerful blend of local expertise and global vision, uniting key national and international figures,” he said.

The board members include:

Ms. Emmah Peloetletse , Head of Service to the Government of Botswana, who will serve as Vice Chairperson.

, Head of Service to the Government of Botswana, who will serve as Vice Chairperson. Ms. Malebogo Mpugwa , Chief People Officer at De Beers Group.

, Chief People Officer at De Beers Group. Mr. Anil Dua , Co-founder of Gateway Partners and Non-Executive Director of Afreximbank.

, Co-founder of Gateway Partners and Non-Executive Director of Afreximbank. Mr. Boingotlo Toteng , Senior Managing Partner of Toteng & Company.

, Senior Managing Partner of Toteng & Company. Mr. Sunil Sabharwal , former U.S. Executive Director to the IMF.

, former U.S. Executive Director to the IMF. Mr. Lesego Caster Moseki , Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana.

, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana. Mr. Rizwan Desai, former Chairman of the Botswana Stock Exchange.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Gumel committed the board to principles of integrity, accountability, and global competitiveness.

“As a sovereign wealth fund, we are setting our sights on a future built on transparency, good governance, and a steadfast dedication to Botswana’s prosperity. The Board is committed to delivering lasting value, seeking global opportunities and investing for the future,” he said.

Analysts and economic observers have welcomed the development, noting that the fusion of Botswana’s strong national leadership with the international financial experience of figures such as Gumel is likely to inspire investor confidence. Experts believe the move signals Botswana’s determination to strengthen its fiscal buffers, attract global partnerships, and prepare its economy for a post-diamond era.

Mr. Gumel also brings a wealth of experience from his current roles. He chairs WACOT Rice, a leading agribusiness in West Africa, and serves on the boards of the Corporate Council on Africa and the Africa Business Coalition on Health. His career reflects a blend of sovereign wealth fund management, manufacturing, and private sector leadership, positioning him as a strategic choice for Botswana’s vision of inclusive and sustainable growth.

With the launch of the BSWF, Botswana has underscored its commitment to building a resilient economy that can weather global volatility while creating opportunities for future generations. The appointment of an internationally respected figure such as Gumel highlights the country’s ambition to compete on the global stage and establish itself as a benchmark for sound economic governance in Africa.