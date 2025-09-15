Trump warns of emergency in D.C.-ICE showdown

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday, September 15, 2025, that he is prepared to declare a national emergency and place Washington, D.C., under direct federal authority following a clash with Mayor Muriel Bowser over the city’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The move, if carried out, would mark one of the most aggressive federal interventions in the capital in recent history.

At the center of the dispute is whether Washington’s police department should provide information and assistance to ICE regarding individuals suspected of living in or entering the United States illegally. Trump’s threat comes amid heightened tensions over immigration policy and local-federal authority, with opponents warning that the president’s approach reflects “federal overreach.” Currently, more than 2,000 federal troops are patrolling the city, underscoring the administration’s hardline stance.

The president’s remarks follow weeks of demonstrations in the capital, where thousands protested Trump’s earlier deployment of National Guard troops in August. That deployment, Trump argued, was necessary to “re-establish law, order, and public safety” in a city he has repeatedly described as plagued by violent crime.

“In just a few weeks. The ‘place’ is absolutely booming… for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME,” Trump boasted on Truth Social, claiming his measures had dramatically reduced violence in the capital.

Mayor Bowser’s office declined to immediately comment on Trump’s latest threat. However, the president has already asserted significant authority over the city’s policing. Earlier this year, he placed the Metropolitan Police Department under federal command and dispatched a combined force of federal law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, to assist in patrolling D.C.’s neighborhoods. The duration and scope of this federal mission remain unclear, adding to uncertainty among residents.

Trump accused “Radical Left Democrats” of influencing Bowser’s stance against cooperating with ICE. He warned that halting coordination would reverse the city’s security gains. “If the police halted cooperation with ICE,” Trump said, “Crime would come roaring back.”

The president doubled down with a direct message to the city’s residents and businesses: “To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!”

Bowser, despite her opposition to certain federal policies, has previously acknowledged that Trump’s surge of federal officers coincided with a significant drop in reported crime rates. In an earlier statement, she even signed an order aligning aspects of the city’s operations with federal law enforcement efforts, though her administration continues to resist full ICE cooperation.

The dispute has reignited debate over the unique governance of the nation’s capital. Unlike states, Washington, D.C. does not have a governor, and its National Guard reports directly to the president rather than a local authority. This legal structure gives the White House greater latitude to impose federal control in the city than in any U.S. state.

Trump’s threats have sparked sharp criticism from legal experts and civil rights advocates, who argue that federalizing the capital over a policy disagreement undermines the city’s autonomy and sets a dangerous precedent for local governance. Supporters of the president, however, contend that decisive action is necessary to maintain security and enforce immigration laws.

The political showdown comes as immigration and law enforcement remain defining issues of Trump’s second term, with the administration framing tough policies as essential to national security. For D.C. residents, however, the president’s words signal the possibility of another dramatic confrontation between the city’s leadership and federal authorities.