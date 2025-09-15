Malawi prepares for fierce presidential showdown

Malawi stands on the brink of a pivotal decision as citizens prepare to cast their ballots in a presidential election tomorrow that pits incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera against his 84-year-old predecessor, Peter Mutharika. The vote is widely viewed as one of the most consequential contests in the nation’s democratic history, setting the stage for either continuity under Chakwera or the political comeback of Mutharika, who once declared his retirement from public life.

Mutharika, who governed from 2014 until 2020, has re-emerged on the political scene with a message of national “rescue.” He accuses Chakwera’s administration of mismanaging the economy, misallocating resources, and worsening the struggles of ordinary Malawians. Many of his core supporters, particularly in rural areas and among informal traders, argue that living standards were stronger under his leadership.

“At the time Peter Mutharika was in power, he reduced the price of fertilizers so everyone had the opportunity to farm,” said Eliza Justin, a market trader in Lilongwe. “People were able to sell and buy food. This empowered people to have what they wanted. But this is not the case now, because people are scrambling to buy maize.” Her statement underscores one of the key themes of the campaign — food insecurity, which has worsened under current economic pressures.

The election carries echoes of the past. In 2020, Mutharika lost to Chakwera in a rerun ordered by Malawi’s Constitutional Court after judges annulled the controversial 2019 vote. That landmark ruling, which cited ballot tampering and the use of Tipp-Ex correction fluid to alter tallies, became a democratic milestone for the country and won global praise for judicial independence. For Mutharika, however, the decision ended his presidency and left a bitter legacy.

Chakwera, who rode to power on promises of reform and a pledge to root out corruption, now faces mounting criticism for failing to stabilize the economy. Inflation has driven up food and fuel prices, while the local currency has depreciated sharply, squeezing household incomes. Public frustration has opened political space for Mutharika, whose campaign draws heavily on nostalgia and his record of subsidies for farmers, infrastructure development, and rural outreach.

This election is also being closely monitored by international observers due to Malawi’s history of disputed polls. Analysts warn that tensions could rise if the result is contested, especially given the high stakes for both candidates. For Chakwera, a victory would provide a renewed mandate to press forward with governance reforms and economic recovery programs. For Mutharika, success would mark a stunning return from political defeat and retirement, redefining his legacy as one of Malawi’s most enduring political figures.

Beyond the two frontrunners, the contest has drawn attention from opposition parties and civil society groups concerned about voter intimidation, logistical preparedness, and the transparency of results transmission. Electoral authorities have promised a smooth process, but trust in institutions remains fragile after years of disputed outcomes.

For Malawians heading to the polls, the decision is deeply personal. Many voters are weighing immediate economic hardships against long-term governance goals. Some see Chakwera as a steady, if struggling, leader who deserves time to deliver results, while others view Mutharika as a proven hand who can quickly restore stability.

As the country braces for tomorrow’s decisive vote, the outcome will not only determine who leads Malawi for the next five years but also signal the strength and resilience of its democratic journey. The choice between continuity and comeback will shape both the political and economic trajectory of this southern African nation for years to come.