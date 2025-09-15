Pereira declares intent for Guinea-Bissau presidency

Guinea-Bissau’s political landscape is set for renewed contest as former Prime Minister Domingos Simões Pereira declared his intention to return from exile and seek the presidency once again. Pereira, who heads the opposition African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), revealed his plans during a meeting with members of the Guinea-Bissau diaspora in Lisbon.

The veteran politician relocated to Portugal in 2023 following President Umaro Sissoco Embaló’s controversial dissolution of Guinea-Bissau’s National Assembly — a move that deepened political tensions and strained relations between the government and the opposition. Pereira has since maintained an active voice abroad, continuing to rally support from his party members and Guinea-Bissau’s sizeable diaspora community.

During his remarks, Pereira admitted he harbors concerns for his personal safety if he returns, given the volatile political climate. However, he emphasized a sense of duty to the nation, stressing that his commitment to public service and democratic governance outweighed the risks. “I may fear for my life, but my duty is to continue the fight,” he told supporters, underscoring his determination to challenge Embaló’s government.

President Embaló has responded by assuring that Pereira is free to return to Guinea-Bissau, insisting that no harm would come to him. Nonetheless, he issued a cautionary note, warning the opposition leader against disputing the outcome of the November election, which remains a sensitive political flashpoint. The president’s comments highlight the fragile balance between political openness and the tensions that have characterized Guinea-Bissau’s governance in recent years.

If Pereira follows through with his candidacy, it will mark his fourth attempt at the presidency. Despite his previous defeats, he remains one of the most prominent opposition figures, enjoying strong backing from the PAIGC — a party that has historically played a central role in the country’s post-independence politics. His renewed bid is expected to galvanize the opposition and set the stage for what could be a fiercely contested election.

Pereira’s decision also reflects the broader struggle for political stability in Guinea-Bissau. With frequent institutional crises, recurring disputes between the executive and legislature, and lingering questions over the independence of democratic institutions, the November polls could serve as a critical turning point. Many observers believe that the contest will test not only the strength of opposition politics but also the resilience of Guinea-Bissau’s fragile democracy.

As Pereira prepares for his return, attention is likely to focus on whether he can consolidate enough support at home to mount a credible challenge against Embaló, who has tightened his grip on power since 2020. The coming months will be decisive for both men — and for a nation that has long struggled to achieve lasting political stability.