Senegal intercepts migrant boat carrying 112 off Dakar coast

Senegalese security forces have prevented a major migrant crossing after intercepting a wooden vessel carrying 112 people off the coast of Dakar on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The group, made up largely of young men, was attempting the treacherous Atlantic Ocean journey to Europe when authorities intervened, according to official reports.

Abdoul Aziz Gueye, the mayor of Dakar’s Ouakam district, explained that local fishermen were the first to spot the vessel, a traditional long wooden fishing boat known as a pirogue, which was drifting without an engine. “The fishermen kindly lent them a motor which they used to approach the shores before they were intercepted by the marines,” Gueye said, confirming that all passengers were safely brought ashore.

Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the origin of the pirogue and the circumstances that left it without an engine. On Ouakam beach, where the migrants were gathered under the watch of Senegalese gendarmes, one of the men told Reuters the group had departed from neighboring Gambia and had been at sea for five days before their interception.

The Atlantic migration route, which often leads to Spain’s Canary Islands, has long been considered one of the most dangerous pathways for irregular migration from West Africa. Despite increased cooperation between European and West African governments, the route continues to claim lives and pose severe risks to those who attempt it.

Migration experts point to a complex mix of drivers behind the ongoing trend, including economic hardship, lack of employment opportunities, political instability, and the worsening effects of climate change on agriculture and fishing communities. These pressures push many young people in the region to seek opportunities abroad, often resorting to perilous journeys.

Senegalese authorities have intensified maritime patrols in recent years to deter such crossings, but despite these efforts, many migrants continue to risk the journey in overcrowded and poorly equipped boats. The latest interception highlights both the persistence of the migration crisis and the urgent need for sustainable regional solutions.