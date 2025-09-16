U.S. restores full visa waiver privileges for Hungarian citizens

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, that it will reinstate full travel privileges for Hungarian citizens under the Visa Waiver Program, reversing restrictions that had been placed on the country in recent years. The move comes after Hungary implemented a series of measures designed to address long-standing security concerns, signaling a renewed phase of cooperation between Washington and Budapest.

The decision marks a significant shift from the policies of the Biden administration, which in 2021 imposed strict limitations on Hungarian passport holders born outside of Hungary. Those restrictions reduced the duration of approved travel authorization and curtailed multiple-entry privileges. At the time, U.S. officials cited concerns about Hungary’s expedited naturalization policy, which allowed individuals with Hungarian ancestry, including those living abroad, to obtain citizenship without sufficient vetting. According to State Department assessments, nearly one million people received Hungarian citizenship between 2011 and 2020 under this program, raising red flags about potential security vulnerabilities.

The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of more than 40 participating countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism without obtaining a traditional visa, provided they secure approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Typically, ESTA approval is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries. However, under the Biden-era restrictions, Hungarian citizens born outside of Hungary were only permitted a single entry into the U.S., and the validity period of their travel authorization was reduced from two years to just one.

Beginning September 30, those limitations will be lifted. Hungarian citizens will once again enjoy the standard benefits of the Visa Waiver Program, including the two-year ESTA validity period and the right to make multiple visits to the United States within that timeframe.

In a statement highlighting the policy change, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “The United States and Hungary have a strong security partnership, and that commitment is reflected in the actions that Hungary has taken to meet the security standards of the Visa Waiver Program.” The comments underline Washington’s recognition of Hungary’s efforts to tighten security checks and address previous gaps in its naturalization process.

Robert Palladino, the U.S. chargé d’affaires at the embassy in Budapest, echoed this sentiment in a video message. “We believe in the friendship between our nations, grounded in sovereignty, freedom, and mutual respect,” he said. His remarks emphasized the symbolic and strategic importance of restoring trust between the two allies.

✈️ Rendkívüli hír: visszaáll Magyarország teljes jogú tagsága az amerikai vízummentességi programban. Szeptember 30-tól minden magyar állampolgár jogosult lesz 2 éves, többszöri belépésre jogosító ESTA-vízumra az Egyesült Államokba.

The Hungarian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but the development is expected to be welcomed by both Hungarian citizens who frequently travel to the U.S. and by officials in Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government.

President Trump has repeatedly expressed admiration for Orbán, calling him a “fantastic leader” and praising his policies on sovereignty and border security. During remarks in 2019, Trump said, “Viktor Orbán has done a tremendous job in so many different ways. Highly respected. Respected all over Europe. Probably, like me, a little bit controversial, but that’s OK. That’s OK. You’ve done a good job and you’ve kept your country safe.” Orbán was also hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2024, further reinforcing the close ties between the two leaders.

The relationship between Budapest and Washington was markedly different under the Biden administration, which often clashed with Hungary over issues of democracy and governance. In 2024, then-President Biden criticized Orbán, accusing him of “looking for a dictatorship.” Hungary also frustrated NATO allies by delaying the ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership bids, arguing that their entry into the alliance would unnecessarily escalate tensions with Russia.

Beyond Washington, Hungary has also faced criticism from the European Union. The bloc has accused Orbán’s government of eroding democratic institutions, failing to uphold the rule of law, and tolerating corruption. Earlier this year, the EU froze over one billion euros in funding to Budapest, citing unresolved governance concerns.

The U.S. decision to restore full Visa Waiver privileges underscores a broader geopolitical realignment. For Hungary, regaining its full status under the program not only benefits citizens but also signals renewed confidence from Washington. For the Trump administration, it highlights a willingness to prioritize sovereignty-focused leaders like Orbán while deepening security cooperation in Central Europe — a region with heightened strategic importance due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and ongoing debates within NATO about unity and defense readiness.

With this restoration, Hungarian travelers will now find it easier to engage in tourism, business, and educational exchanges with the U.S. The move also demonstrates how shifts in U.S. leadership can rapidly reshape diplomatic relations, especially with partners that play pivotal roles in regional stability and transatlantic alliances.