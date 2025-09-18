Maryamu Idris named Nigeria’s OPEC representative

Nigeria has announced the appointment of Maryamu Idris, Managing Director of NNPC Trading Limited, as the country’s new National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The development places her at a critical nexus of domestic oil governance and international energy diplomacy, further reinforcing Nigeria’s influence within the global oil producers’ alliance.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) celebrated the milestone, saying: “We congratulate Maryamu Idris, Managing Director of NNPC Trading Limited, on her appointment as the National Representative for Nigeria at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).”

Idris will serve in dual capacities—continuing her leadership at NNPC Trading Limited while simultaneously representing Nigeria at OPEC as the country’s principal technical liaison. Her appointment ensures Nigeria’s interests are firmly articulated within the cartel’s decision-making processes, particularly at a time when global oil markets are navigating complex transitions.

As a member of OPEC’s Economic Commission Board (ECB), Idris will participate in shaping technical analyses, market outlooks, and policy recommendations that guide the organization’s strategic direction. Her duties will also involve extensive collaboration with the OPEC Governor, NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to ensure alignment between national priorities and OPEC’s broader agenda.

Professional Background and Achievements

Maryamu Idris holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Economics from the University of Abuja and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Energy Economics from the University of Dundee, Scotland. Her professional career spans over two decades, covering pivotal roles in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

She began her career at the Bureau of Public Enterprises in 1999 as an Enterprise Officer before joining the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative between 2006 and 2009, where she worked as a Petroleum Economist and Trust Fund Adviser, promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Her journey with NNPC started in the Crude Oil Marketing Division, where she steadily advanced through critical positions. From 2014 to 2017, she was Supervisor of Market Research, later serving as Deputy Manager of Pricing and Performance (2018–2020), and then Manager of Pricing and Valuation (2021–2022).

At NNPC Trading Limited, Idris’s trajectory accelerated further. She was appointed Executive Director of Crude and Condensate in 2022, then Executive Director of Planning and Commercial from 2024 to 2025, before being named Managing Director in April 2025.

Her expertise in pricing, market analysis, transparency initiatives, and crude marketing positions her as a strong figure in both national and international energy circles. With her latest appointment, Maryamu Idris is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s stance in OPEC and strengthening the country’s voice in global oil market decisions.