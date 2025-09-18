Zenith Bank reports N626bn H1 profit, declares N1.25 dividend

Zenith Bank Plc has published its financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a mixed performance marked by reduced profitability but stronger revenue growth and a higher interim dividend payout.

For the period ending June 30, 2025, the bank recorded a pre-tax profit of N625.629 billion, representing a 13.95% year-on-year decline compared to the first half of 2024. Profit after tax also slipped, falling by 7.93% to N532.180 billion.

Despite this dip in profitability, the bank’s board approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, a notable increase of 25% over the N1.00 per share declared in the same period last year. According to the bank, the dividend distribution will be funded from its retained earnings as of June 30, 2025.

On the revenue side, Zenith Bank maintained strong momentum. Gross earnings surged 19.96% to N2.521 trillion, reflecting improved income generation across its business segments. This resilience in topline performance underscores the bank’s ability to navigate challenges in the macroeconomic environment while sustaining growth.

The report also highlighted that Zenith Bank has already surpassed its recapitalization requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The bank’s share capital and share premium accounts stood at N614.65 billion, well above the N500 billion minimum threshold, while its retained earnings reached N2.453 trillion by mid-year 2025.

Analysts say the bank’s recapitalization milestone and stronger earnings growth provide a cushion against profitability pressures and position it for long-term stability in Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.