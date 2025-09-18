Togo President’s sister-in-law, former defence minister detained

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe arrives for the inauguration of the new Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja , Nigeria, Friday, May 29, 2015.

Authorities in Togo have detained Marguerite Gnakadè, the sister-in-law of President Faure Gnassingbé, in a move that has sparked concerns about political repression and intensified criticism of the ruling family. Local media outlets and security sources confirmed that she was arrested at her residence on Wednesday, though officials have not publicly disclosed the charges against her.

Gnakadè, who previously served as Togo’s Minister of Defence from 2020 to 2022, is also the widow of Ernest Gnassingbé, the late brother of the current president. Once a senior figure within the administration, she has in recent months emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of the government. Through public statements and social media posts, she repeatedly called on President Gnassingbé to step aside and bring an end to his family’s decades-long rule, which she described as authoritarian and detrimental to the country’s democratic aspirations.

Her arrest underscores the growing intolerance of dissent within Togo, where the Gnassingbé family has held power for more than half a century. Faure Gnassingbé assumed the presidency in 2005 following the death of his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who had ruled the West African nation for 38 years. The continuation of the family’s dominance has fueled widespread discontent, especially among younger generations seeking democratic reforms and greater political freedoms.

The government’s tightening grip on power was further cemented in May, when President Gnassingbé was appointed President of the Council of Ministers after a controversial constitutional amendment. The change effectively removed presidential term limits, consolidating executive authority and enabling him to govern indefinitely. Opposition figures, civil society groups, and international observers have widely criticized the reform as a blatant attempt to institutionalize dynastic rule.

The constitutional overhaul triggered mass demonstrations across the country earlier this year. Tens of thousands of Togolese citizens took to the streets demanding an end to the regime and the restoration of term limits. However, security forces responded with violent crackdowns, using force to disperse protesters and arrest opposition leaders. Human rights organizations condemned the heavy-handed tactics, warning that political space in Togo is shrinking at an alarming rate.

The arrest of Gnakadè, a former insider turned dissident, is particularly significant because it reflects growing cracks within the ruling family itself. Analysts note that her outspoken criticism carries symbolic weight, as it highlights divisions within the elite and undermines the image of unity that the president has sought to project. “It is rare for someone so closely tied to the ruling family to openly call for change,” one regional political observer said. “Her arrest shows how fragile the regime’s hold on power has become in the face of both public anger and internal dissent.”

On social media, opposition activists have condemned her detention, describing it as politically motivated and a further sign of the administration’s authoritarian drift. Rights advocates argue that silencing Gnakadè only deepens fears of repression in a country where freedom of expression is already under severe strain.


As tensions escalate, Togo’s political future remains uncertain. With a constitution now favoring indefinite rule, rising public dissatisfaction, and divisions surfacing within the ruling family, observers warn that the country could face prolonged instability unless meaningful reforms are introduced. For many citizens, the arrest of Marguerite Gnakadè represents not just a crackdown on dissent, but also a stark reminder of the risks faced by anyone who dares to challenge the entrenched power of the Gnassingbé dynasty.

