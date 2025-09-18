UN slams South Sudan’s treason case against VP Machar

South Sudan is facing fresh political turmoil after authorities announced treason charges against First Vice President Riek Machar, raising fears that the fragile country could once again spiral toward civil war. Local justice officials on Thursday revealed that Machar, alongside several of his allies, is accused of treason and a series of other grave crimes, deepening political instability in the world’s youngest nation.

The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan swiftly condemned the charges, describing the government’s move as “reckless” and warning that it risked igniting further conflict.

Machar, a central figure in South Sudan’s volatile politics for over two decades, has been under house arrest since March. His detention followed allegations by President Salva Kiir’s administration that he was engaged in subversive activities aimed at undermining the transitional government. On Thursday, President Kiir announced the suspension of Machar from his role as First Vice President, citing the severity of the charges brought against him.

Clashes between pro-government forces and militias suspected of loyalty to Machar have intensified in recent months, particularly in regions where ethnic and political allegiances remain deeply divided. Machar’s political influence stems in part from his leadership of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), which signed a peace agreement with Kiir’s faction in 2018. That agreement was meant to end years of devastating civil war, but its implementation has been slow and fraught with mistrust, with national elections repeatedly delayed.

The justice ministry outlined a long list of charges against Machar and seven others, including murder, conspiracy, terrorism, destruction of public property and military equipment, and crimes against humanity. Officials allege the crimes stem from an incident in March, when the White Army militia—a force with historical ties to Machar—attacked a government garrison in Nasir, Upper Nile State. The assault left the commanding officer and several soldiers dead, with the ministry claiming it was orchestrated “via coordinated military and political structures” linked to Machar and his associates.

Observers fear that these charges could destabilize South Sudan’s already fragile peace arrangement. International and regional leaders have urged restraint, warning that targeting Machar risks undoing years of painstaking negotiations that brought relative calm to the country after the civil war that erupted in 2013, which killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions.

“The move against Machar is likely to inflame tensions and could drive his supporters back into armed rebellion,” said one regional analyst. “South Sudan cannot afford another cycle of civil war when its people are already suffering from poverty, hunger, and displacement.”

The timing of the charges has also raised questions. With presidential elections repeatedly postponed and no clear roadmap for democratic transition, many see the government’s move as an attempt to sideline a key political rival. Critics argue that pursuing treason charges under such circumstances could further polarize the country’s political landscape.

As of now, it remains uncertain when Machar will be brought before a court. His exact location within South Sudan is also unknown, fueling speculation about the conditions of his house arrest. Supporters of the opposition leader continue to call for his release, maintaining that the charges are politically motivated.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, remains plagued by fragile institutions, economic hardship, and security challenges. The latest development risks not only destabilizing the transitional government but also derailing international efforts aimed at steering the country toward peace and stability.