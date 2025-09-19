Cameroon: Brenda Biya calls on citizens to vote against her father

In a surprising political twist, the daughter of Cameroonian President Paul Biya released a viral video on social media Thursday, publicly urging voters not to support her father in the country’s upcoming presidential election.

Biya, Africa’s second-longest serving leader who is seeking a seventh consecutive term, faces an unexpected challenge from within his own family. His only daughter, Brenda Biya, used her TikTok platform to appeal directly to the electorate, declaring that she could not endorse her father’s continued hold on power.

In the recording, which she filmed in Switzerland, the 27-year-old stated she would sever ties with her parents, accusing her family of mistreatment and alleging that individuals close to her “wanted her dead.” Shifting from personal grievances to political matters, Brenda Biya added that she would not “vote for Paul Biya” and further expressed, “I hope there would be another president.”

Cameroon: Brenda Biya calls for a vote against Paul Biya Brenda Biya, daughter of Cameroonian President Paul Biya, has urged voters to oppose her father in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for October. In a video posted on her social media accounts, she said she no… pic.twitter.com/dwDFhQRX7q — MMI News (@MimiMefoInfo) September 18, 2025

The footage quickly gained traction online and has been warmly received by opposition groups, though the Cameroonian presidency and government have not yet issued a response.

Brenda Biya has sparked controversy on multiple occasions with her social media presence. Past incidents include videos of her dancing and a widely debated clip last year in which she revealed her homosexuality—an issue that remains highly stigmatized in Cameroon.

Her latest video not only places her at odds with her family but also introduces a new dimension to the nation’s political climate, already marked by growing calls for leadership change in a country governed by Paul Biya since 1982.