Kenya Airways pays NCAA fine for mistreatment of Nigerian passenger

Kenya Airways has settled the sanction imposed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) following consumer protection violations, including the widely publicized case of Nigerian passenger, Gloria Ibukun Omisore.

Although the airline complied by paying the penalty, the NCAA stressed that the payment does not resolve the underlying operational lapses that triggered the fine.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued Thursday by Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, via his official X account.

“After a number of meetings, including a visit to the NCAA by the Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria and officials from the airline and JKIA, Kenya Airways has, on Wednesday 17/09/2025, paid the sanction fee as penalty for the Gloria Omisore and other consumer protection-related infractions,” the statement read.

It continued, “While commending the airline for complying with the determination of the NCAA, we must remind that the timeframe for the resolution of the cases for which this sanction was announced has since elapsed. Therefore, the payment of sanction fines does not conclude the issues.”

The NCAA clarified that sanctions are not punitive measures but are designed to improve flight operations, passenger handling, and overall safety standards. It emphasized that Kenya Airways, given its long-standing operations in Nigeria, must strengthen internal processes to better protect passengers’ rights.

Background of the Case

The penalties arose from an incident in February 2025 when Ms. Omisore was reportedly denied boarding on the second leg of her journey from Nairobi to Paris. She was traveling on a ticket covering Lagos–Nairobi–Paris–Manchester.

Kenya Airways justified its decision on the grounds that Ms. Omisore lacked a required Schengen visa. Instead, the airline proposed rerouting her through London, which she allegedly declined. The matter escalated into a confrontation, with the airline citing inappropriate behavior from the passenger.

However, NCAA spokesperson Achimugu faulted the airline’s handling, questioning why Ms. Omisore was allowed to board the Lagos–Nairobi flight if potential visa concerns existed. He further criticized the lack of timely alternatives or proper passenger support during the dispute. The NCAA also demanded CCTV footage to verify the airline’s claims.

While acknowledging Kenya Airways’ compliance with the fine, the NCAA reiterated that the carrier must address operational shortcomings to avoid similar incidents. The authority pledged to maintain close oversight of the airline’s activities in Nigeria to safeguard consumer rights.