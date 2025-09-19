U.S. to extradite Nigerian man from UK over $235,000 cyber fraud

A Nigerian citizen, Farouk Adekunle Adepoju, has been arrested in the United Kingdom at the request of the United States government over allegations of wire fraud and computer fraud amounting to more than $235,000.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Adepoju was taken into custody by U.K. authorities on September 15, 2025, and is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face a seven-count indictment in the Western District of Pennsylvania.



Alleged Cyber Scheme



Prosecutors allege that Adepoju used advanced cyber techniques between March and April 2023 to defraud a Pennsylvania university of $235,266.80.



Court documents state that he gained unauthorized access to the email system of a construction company contracted by the university. He allegedly altered account rules, registered a spoofed domain, and impersonated a company employee via email. By doing so, he tricked university officials into changing payment instructions, leading to funds being transferred into a fraudulent bank account. The money has not been recovered.



“Adepoju is charged with using sophisticated cyber means to illegally access accounts belonging to a business in order to victimize one of our region’s universities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.

“His arrest in the United Kingdom underscores our commitment to aggressively locate and prosecute cybercriminals worldwide.”



FBI’s Warning on BEC Threats



The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, which led the investigation, warned that business email compromise (BEC) remains one of the costliest global threats to businesses and institutions.



“We will find you and bring you to justice, no matter where you might be,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek.



Possible Penalties



Adepoju faces six counts of wire fraud—each carrying up to 20 years in prison—and one count of computer fraud, punishable by up to five years. If convicted, his actual sentence would depend on federal sentencing guidelines and his criminal record.



The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark V. Gurzo, with assistance from the DOJ’s Office of International Affairs.



Related Case



Adepoju’s arrest follows a similar case in August when another Nigerian national, Chukwuemeka Victor Amachukwu, was extradited from France to the U.S. to face charges of computer hacking, identity theft, and wire fraud. Amachukwu, also known by the aliases Chukwuemeka Victor Eletuo and So Kwan Leung, allegedly defrauded U.S. tax authorities and other victims of millions of dollars.



He appeared before Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger upon arrival and his case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe.