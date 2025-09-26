Former FBI director James Comey indicted on two federal counts

Former FBI Director James Comey has been formally indicted on two criminal counts, a move that underscores President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to confront political rivals using the machinery of the Justice Department. The charges, announced Thursday, include one count of making false statements and another of obstruction of justice, stemming from Comey’s testimony before Congress nearly five years ago.

Court filings revealed that while prosecutors sought an additional charge of lying to Congress, a majority of grand jurors declined to approve it — an uncommon occurrence given the typically broad scope of grand jury indictments.

In a statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Comey “obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information” and “made a false statement to Congress.” She further alleged, “Comey stated that he did not authorize someone at the FBI to be an anonymous source. According to the indictment that statement was false.”

Bondi emphasized accountability in her remarks, writing on X: “No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 25, 2025



President Trump, who dismissed Comey in 2017, celebrated the development on Truth Social, calling him “One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to.” When asked on Friday, September 26, 2025, whether more indictments were forthcoming, Trump replied, “It’s not a list, but I think there will be others. I mean, they’re corrupt. There’ll be others. That’s my opinion.”

Comey, however, firmly rejected the charges in a video posted to Instagram, stating: “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system. And I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial. And keep the faith.” He added, “there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump.”

His attorney, Patrick J. Fitzgerald, also issued a statement: “Jim Comey denies the charges filed today in their entirety. We look forward to vindicating him in the courtroom.”

The arraignment has been scheduled for October 9 in Alexandria, Virginia, before U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee.

Charges Rooted in Testimony Over FBI Leaks

The indictment was filed in the Eastern District of Virginia just days before the statute of limitations expired on alleged misconduct tied to Comey’s September 2020 Senate testimony. At that time, he was questioned about the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, an investigation that later passed to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked Comey to reaffirm earlier testimony in which he denied authorizing leaks or allowing subordinates to serve as anonymous sources for stories about FBI investigations into Trump or Hillary Clinton. Comey stood by his earlier statements.

But conflicting accounts emerged. In 2018, a lawyer for then–Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe asserted that McCabe had authorized a disclosure to the Wall Street Journal about the Clinton email investigation, allegedly with Comey’s knowledge. The Justice Department’s inspector general later concluded McCabe had shown a “lack of candor,” but found most evidence supported Comey’s version of events rather than McCabe’s.

Nevertheless, prosecutors now argue that Comey’s denial constituted a “materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent” statement.

Political Context and Leadership Shakeup

The indictment comes amid political turbulence at the Justice Department. Just days ago, Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former defense lawyer and White House aide, was appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, despite lacking prosecutorial experience. She assumed the role following the abrupt resignation of Erik Siebert, who sources said faced pressure to pursue charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Halligan signed Comey’s indictment without the names of other prosecutors appearing on the documents. She declared in a press release: “The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level.”

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over what he views as insufficient action against his political opponents, including Comey, James, and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California. On Truth Social, he wrote: “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” He praised Halligan as “fair, smart and will provide desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!”

Longstanding Feud

The clash between Trump and Comey dates back years. Comey, appointed FBI director in 2013, was dismissed by Trump in 2017, an event that triggered Mueller’s Russia investigation. Since then, Comey has been an outspoken critic, once calling Trump “morally unfit” for office.

The rivalry intensified earlier this year when Comey briefly posted an image on social media that the Trump administration interpreted as incitement against the president. Comey denied that interpretation, though the Secret Service interviewed him for more than an hour. Trump later told Fox News it was “loud and clear” that Comey was advocating violence.

Since reclaiming the White House for a second term, Trump has broadened efforts to penalize adversaries. His administration has revoked security clearances for former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and dozens of other officials. He also terminated Secret Service protection for Harris, former national security adviser John Bolton, and Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley.

Comey’s trial now looms as the latest chapter in a years-long feud that has deeply shaped American politics, law enforcement, and public trust in institutions.