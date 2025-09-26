Trump weighs moving 2026 world cup matches over safety concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that he may consider shifting scheduled matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup away from host cities he believes do not meet safety standards, a controversial suggestion just months before the United States is set to co-host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico. The 2026 edition will be the largest in history, with 48 teams and 11 U.S. cities currently designated to stage matches, including the final set for New York/New Jersey.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Trump was asked whether games could be relocated if certain cities failed to comply with his administration’s immigration and crime policies. “If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city,” Trump said, leaving open the possibility of reshuffling venues.

While the president’s remarks have drawn attention, it remains unclear whether he has the authority to make such decisions. FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, oversees the hosting arrangements, and has not yet responded to requests for comment. Reporters at the briefing specifically cited San Francisco and Seattle—both Democratic-led cities—as potential targets for losing their hosting rights. Local organizing committees for the two cities have also been contacted for reaction.

Trump has long positioned himself as a tough-on-crime leader and earlier this year deployed federal troops into Washington, D.C., to support a crackdown on what he described as a “crime epidemic.” However, data from law enforcement agencies and independent trackers indicate that overall crime rates have declined in recent years, underscoring the disconnect between his rhetoric and official statistics.

Beyond security, Trump has repeatedly sought to insert himself into the cultural and sporting spotlight during his second term. Just last month, he announced that Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts would serve as the venue for the official 2026 World Cup draw, an event that will formally determine the tournament schedule.

The president’s latest comments come as he continues to mix politics and sports in ways that generate both support and controversy. On Friday, September 26, 2025, Trump was scheduled to attend the opening day of golf’s Ryder Cup competition on Long Island, a Republican stronghold, further reflecting his strategy of aligning high-profile sporting events with his political messaging.