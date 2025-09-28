Botswana to introduce citizenship-by-investment program

Botswana is preparing to introduce a citizenship-by-investment initiative, a move aimed at reshaping the country’s economic foundation as it grapples with shrinking revenues from its traditional diamond trade. The program is designed to attract global investors who, in return for significant financial contributions, will be granted citizenship in the southern African nation.

For decades, Botswana has relied heavily on diamond exports, which account for the bulk of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, the international diamond industry has been under sustained pressure, with weakening demand and volatile prices creating fiscal challenges for the country. As a result, Botswana’s budget has tightened considerably this year, making diversification an urgent national priority.

Announcing the program, President Duma Boko emphasized its importance for the nation’s long-term sustainability. “This program will enable us to continue to secure the long-term financial future of Botswana,” he said in a formal statement. While the specific financial threshold required for investors to obtain citizenship has not yet been disclosed, officials noted that the framework will be designed to attract high-value investors capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.

According to the presidency, funds generated through the scheme will be channeled into several critical areas of the economy. These include addressing housing shortages, boosting the tourism sector, investing in renewable energy infrastructure, expanding mining opportunities beyond diamonds, and strengthening financial services. Collectively, these initiatives are intended to reduce the nation’s overreliance on diamond revenue while creating new avenues for growth and employment.

The urgency of diversification has been underscored by recent economic setbacks. Botswana’s economy contracted by 3% in the past year, with government forecasts projecting a further decline in 2025 if global diamond market conditions do not improve. This downturn has also coincided with other domestic challenges. In August, President Boko was forced to declare a public health emergency after the collapse of the country’s medical supply chain, which disrupted access to essential medicines. The following month, the government unveiled a new sovereign wealth fund designed to invest in strategic industries, create jobs, and manage state-owned enterprises more efficiently.

To implement the citizenship-by-investment program, Botswana has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Arton Capital, a global consultancy specializing in investment migration. The partnership is expected to ensure international best practices in structuring and marketing the initiative to qualified investors worldwide.

Analysts note that while the program could provide Botswana with a much-needed injection of foreign capital, its success will depend on transparency, effective governance, and the country’s ability to balance foreign participation with local priorities. If managed well, the initiative has the potential not only to stabilize Botswana’s economy in the short term but also to lay the foundation for a more resilient and diversified future.