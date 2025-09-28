Nigeria weighs approval of China’s C919 jet for domestic airlines

Nigeria’s civil aviation regulator is weighing the certification of China’s C919 aircraft, a move that could reshape the country’s aviation sector while deepening its diplomatic and economic ties with Beijing. The step comes as Nigerian airlines seek to expand their fleets in a market with significant growth potential, and as China continues efforts to introduce its aircraft into the global market.

The C919, developed by China’s state-owned planemaker COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China), represents Beijing’s most ambitious push yet to challenge the dominance of Airbus and Boeing in the narrow-body aircraft segment. COMAC has engaged in multiple discussions with Nigerian authorities as part of its broader strategy to penetrate African aviation markets. While the C919 has entered service with Chinese airlines, its international expansion faces hurdles, including the absence of certification from major Western aviation regulators and delays in meeting delivery targets. Earlier this year, U.S. trade restrictions briefly halted exports of the CFM engines—supplied by GE and Safran—that power the C919, underscoring the geopolitical challenges surrounding the program.

Nigeria, with a population exceeding 230 million, is seen as a pivotal aviation market in Africa. Rising demand for air travel, coupled with a more favorable leasing environment, has made the country increasingly attractive to manufacturers seeking entry points into the continent. Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), told Reuters that the certification process for the C919 is under review. “We’re looking at the certification of the airplane. First of all, that is where we have to start,” Najomo explained during the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) assembly in Montreal.

Certification, which could take several months, would initially allow the C919 to operate on domestic routes, even in the absence of validation by U.S. or European regulators. Such approval would mark a significant milestone for COMAC, potentially positioning Nigeria as the first African nation to open its skies to the Chinese-built jet.

To strengthen its case, COMAC has offered Nigerian carriers a package of support measures, including maintenance services, technical training, and flexible leasing options. Najomo confirmed these discussions, noting that “We just told them that if they can make sure they facilitate a good dry lease arrangement, it’s better.” Dry leasing, which involves renting an aircraft without crew, allows airlines to manage costs while still expanding capacity.

Local carriers have already shown interest in COMAC’s proposal. Abdullahi Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of NG Eagle, revealed that his airline is exploring fleet expansion beyond its current three aircraft. He added that COMAC planes could be a viable option, provided they secure NCAA certification and come with robust after-sales and maintenance support.

Nigeria’s aviation sector has also benefited from a recent upgrade in its Aviation Working Group (AWG) rating, signaling improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention, an international treaty that standardizes rules on leasing aircraft and other aviation equipment. This improvement has boosted investor and lessor confidence, making it easier for Nigeria’s 13 airlines to access modern aircraft on competitive leasing terms.

Despite persistent affordability challenges for travelers, there are signs of progress in the market. According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), average real airfare in Nigeria dropped by 43.6% between 2011 and 2023, indicating a gradual broadening of access to air travel. Still, high operating costs, foreign exchange shortages, and infrastructure gaps continue to weigh heavily on airlines.

At present, the C919 is flown exclusively by Chinese carriers, while COMAC’s smaller ARJ21 regional jet is operated in both China and select Southeast Asian markets. Gaining certification in Nigeria could provide a strategic foothold for COMAC in Africa, where growing middle-class populations and underdeveloped aviation networks present long-term opportunities.

For Nigeria, the potential adoption of the C919 aligns with broader efforts to diversify its partnerships and modernize its aviation industry. If successful, the move could not only expand fleet options for local airlines but also position the country as a key gateway for Chinese aerospace ambitions in Africa.