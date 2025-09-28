Trump to address military leaders at rare Quantico gathering

President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday, September 28, 2025, that he intends to deliver remarks to the nation’s top generals and admirals during a high-profile meeting in Quantico, Virginia, where he plans to express his admiration for their service and encourage them to remain resilient in their leadership.

The event, convened by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, will take place on Tuesday and marks a rare occasion when the country’s most senior military commanders from across the globe gather in one location. “I want to tell the generals that we love them, they’re cherished leaders, to be strong, be tough and be smart and be compassionate,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters. “That’s all that is, esprit de corps. It’s about time somebody did that.”

While Trump’s presence is expected to dominate headlines, Hegseth had planned to focus his address on reinforcing a “warrior ethos” within the armed forces, a theme he frequently emphasizes in his public appearances. Officials suggested he might also touch on broader military and national security priorities.

The U.S. military operates across critical regions, including South Korea, Japan, and the Middle East, under the command of two-, three-, and four-star generals and admirals who will be represented at the gathering. Hegseth, a former Fox News host turned defense secretary, has made swift and controversial changes since taking office, including dismissing senior officers and dismantling diversity programs he argues are discriminatory, all while moving aggressively to align the Pentagon with Trump’s national security agenda.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order restoring the Pentagon’s former name, the “Department of War.” The title, last used before the end of World War II, was replaced to reflect an emphasis on preventing global conflict. Trump’s reversal underscores his administration’s focus on projecting military strength and readiness.

The meeting is set to take place at Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia. Many of the senior officials, who typically travel on military aircraft, are expected to arrive through Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Questions have been raised about the necessity of conducting the meeting in person, with estimates suggesting the gathering will cost millions of dollars to transport, house, and secure such a large group of top officials.