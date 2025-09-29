Deadly bandit attack in Kwara leaves 12 dead

At least 12 members of a local forest guard unit lost their lives in a violent assault on the town of Oke-Ode in Kwara State, north-central Nigeria, authorities confirmed on Monday, September 29, 2025. The strike, carried out by heavily armed men, highlights the deepening security crisis that continues to afflict Nigeria’s northwestern and central regions. These areas have in recent years faced repeated attacks from criminal groups, often referred to as bandits, who specialize in mass killings, abductions for ransom, and large-scale raids on rural communities.

According to Kwara State Police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the assailants stormed a local government building around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 28, 2025, unleashing gunfire indiscriminately at those present. “Those responsible will be brought to justice,” Ejire-Adeyemi vowed, emphasizing that security forces were already in pursuit of the attackers.

The assault left four people seriously wounded, who are now receiving urgent medical care in nearby hospitals. Among the fatalities was the town’s traditional ruler, whose death has further shaken the community and underscored the attackers’ disregard for both civilian and cultural institutions.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq condemned the killings in strong terms, describing them as a cowardly act designed to destabilize peace and instill fear. The governor called for a swift and forceful military response, urging federal authorities to intensify security operations in the troubled area. In a statement released by his office, AbdulRazaq stressed that protecting rural communities must remain a top priority for both the state and federal governments.

Following the governor’s appeal, the Nigerian Army announced the deployment of additional troops to Kwara to bolster security efforts and prevent further violence. These forces have joined with the forest guards in conducting joint search-and-rescue and clearance operations across the surrounding area, with the aim of tracking down the perpetrators and dismantling their networks.

The Oke-Ode attack is the latest in a series of violent episodes attributed to armed gangs who have increasingly expanded their operations from the northwest into central Nigeria. Security analysts warn that these groups, often equipped with sophisticated weapons, exploit the state’s porous rural areas, overwhelming local security structures and targeting poorly defended communities. The killing of forest guards, who serve as a vital line of defense for many rural populations, has raised fresh concerns about the safety of both civilians and community-based security outfits.

Residents of Oke-Ode, still reeling from the shock of the massacre, have appealed for lasting government intervention. Many fear that without sustained security measures, their communities could be left vulnerable to repeated attacks. The assault also reinforces growing national anxieties over Nigeria’s broader security architecture, with calls mounting for more coordinated intelligence gathering, improved rural policing, and greater investment in local defense initiatives.

As troops continue combing the forests and surrounding villages, the federal and state governments face renewed pressure to deliver not only justice for the victims but also long-term solutions to the escalating insecurity that has claimed thousands of lives across the country. The Oke-Ode tragedy stands as a grim reminder of the urgent need for decisive action to restore stability and protect Nigeria’s vulnerable communities.