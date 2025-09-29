Cameroon’s presidential campaign kicks off amid opposition divisions

Cameroon’s presidential campaign officially began on Saturday, September 27, 2025, ushering in a critical race that could either prolong President Paul Biya’s decades-long rule or mark a turning point in the country’s political history. Initially, 12 candidates were cleared to contest the election scheduled for 12 October, but political maneuvering has already seen some hopefuls step aside to forge alliances.

One of Biya’s most notable challengers is Bello Bouba Maigari, a former tourism minister and once a close ally of the president. Maigari launched his campaign with a spirited rally in Douala, where he urged his supporters to remain vigilant. “Monitor the vote counting process. Reject any fraud. Don’t let your victory be stolen. Real change will come from the people, and no one will be able to stop it if you stand as its guardian,” he declared. His rally also served as a platform to announce that two other candidates, Ateki Seta Carson and Akere Muna, had withdrawn from the race to form a coalition with him.



The push for broader alliances has become a dominant theme in this election. Many within the opposition insist that only a united front can mount a serious challenge to Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for 43 years. Discussions are reportedly ongoing to align Maigari with Issa Tchiroma Bakary, another heavyweight contender whose campaign team confirmed he would officially join the race this week. However, disagreements over leadership and strategy continue to hinder the opposition’s ability to rally behind a single candidate.

Meanwhile, enthusiasm is also building around Cabral Libii, one of the youngest candidates in the race. At just 45 years old, the former journalist is positioning himself as the face of generational change. In 2018, Libii secured a strong third-place finish, earning recognition as a rising figure in Cameroonian politics. His rally in Douala on Sunday drew hundreds of supporters, many of them young voters eager for a fresh direction. “We want a new person as head of state because since I was born, I have only known one president,” said one supporter. Another added, “For once, we need someone new, a young person like Cabral, that’s why I support him. I support his initiative.”

With about 8 million registered voters, the October election represents a pivotal moment for Cameroon. President Biya, at 92 years old, is seeking an eighth term in office. His age and record as the world’s oldest serving head of state have fueled debates about succession, stability, and the country’s political future. While his supporters credit him with maintaining relative unity in a diverse nation, critics accuse his administration of stagnation, repression, and failing to address economic and security challenges.

As the campaign intensifies, the stakes remain high. The opposition faces the daunting task of consolidating their efforts, while Biya’s long-standing dominance and state machinery remain formidable obstacles. Whether this election results in continuity or change, it is poised to shape Cameroon’s trajectory for years to come.