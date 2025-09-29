Seychelles set for presidential runoff

Seychelles will head back to the polls after no candidate secured the required majority to win the presidency outright, the country’s electoral authority confirmed on Sunday, September 28, 2025. The rerun will pit the top two contenders against each other in what is shaping up to be one of the most decisive political contests in recent years.

According to official results, opposition candidate Patrick Herminie of the United Seychelles party garnered 48.8% of the votes, narrowly ahead of incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan, who received 46.4%. With neither crossing the 50% threshold, a runoff election will be held, though the date is yet to be announced.

Herminie’s performance signals a possible resurgence of the United Seychelles party, which dominated the nation’s politics from 1977 until its historic defeat in 2020. Once the unchallenged political powerhouse, the party now hopes to reclaim leadership under Herminie’s candidacy. His campaign has appealed to voters longing for a return to what supporters view as political stability and continuity.

On the other hand, President Ramkalawan, representing the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party, is seeking a second term. His administration has focused heavily on economic recovery following the global downturn, pushing for policies that promote social development, job creation, and environmental protection. Ramkalawan’s supporters argue that his leadership has stabilized Seychelles during turbulent times and warn against the return of a party that previously held power for decades.

The vote was closely followed across the Indian Ocean archipelago of 115 islands, known internationally as a premier luxury tourism destination and a leader in environmental conservation. According to the World Bank, Seychelles boasts one of the highest GDP per capita levels in Africa, a fact often attributed to its thriving travel and service industries. For this reason, both candidates have highlighted economic resilience and sustainable development as core issues in their platforms.

The election process began with early voting on Thursday, though the majority of citizens cast their ballots on Saturday. Voter turnout was high, reflecting the public’s keen interest in determining the country’s political direction. Election observers noted that while the voting process was generally smooth, the narrow margin between the two leading candidates underscored the divisions within the electorate.

The upcoming runoff represents more than just a contest for leadership—it is a test of the country’s democratic institutions and its ability to manage a peaceful transition or continuation of power. The decision will shape policies around tourism, environmental protection, and economic diversification, all of which are vital for Seychelles’ future.

Political analysts suggest that the runoff will be extremely competitive, with each candidate working tirelessly to secure endorsements from smaller parties and sway undecided voters. The results will determine whether Seychelles continues under Ramkalawan’s reform-driven government or sees the return of United Seychelles under Herminie.

As the electoral authority prepares to announce the new date, the nation’s citizens await another round of campaigning that is likely to intensify in tone and urgency. With so much at stake, the runoff election will not only decide who governs but also define the trajectory of Africa’s smallest country for years to come.