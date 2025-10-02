Congo moves to approve new gas code to attract investment

The Republic of Congo is preparing to implement a new gas code this month as part of efforts to expand its energy sector and attract greater international investment, according to Hydrocarbons Minister Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua. The legislation, expected to pass through parliament, will provide a comprehensive legal framework for gas exploration, production, and development, positioning natural gas at the core of the nation’s growth strategy.

The Central African country is seeking to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on crude oil. Authorities have set an ambitious goal of doubling output to 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, with natural gas playing a central role in that plan.

“We are guided by a strong conviction: the future of Congo cannot rely solely on oil, it must also rely on gas,” Itoua declared during an African energy conference in Cape Town, in remarks shared with Reuters. He emphasized that “this is why we have placed gas valorization at the very heart of our strategy.”

Congo’s gas production currently centers on Eni’s offshore Marine XII concession, which hosts the Nene and Litchendjili fields already in production, as well as the undeveloped Minsala and Nkala discoveries. These assets form the backbone of the country’s energy expansion agenda.

A major boost is expected from Eni’s Congo LNG project, where the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit is being deployed for its second phase. Announced in August, the initiative will increase output fourfold to 3 million metric tons annually by the end of 2025. This milestone, Itoua explained, will not only strengthen Congo’s position in the international gas market but also address pressing domestic needs such as power generation, clean cooking solutions, and industrial feedstock.

“This project is more than just an industrial achievement, it is a symbol of our determination to diversify our energy mix,” he said, underscoring the government’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Alongside Eni, other major players active in Congo’s oil and gas sector include China’s Wing Wah, France’s TotalEnergies, and Trident Energy, all of which are contributing to exploration and production activities.

Looking ahead, the minister confirmed that a fresh round of oil and gas licensing would be launched before the year’s end, though he did not provide further details. The announcement signals Congo’s continued bid to attract global energy companies and investors into its evolving hydrocarbons industry.